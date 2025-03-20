Who was Kimberly Donovan on Days Of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Kimberly Donovan is the daughter of Shawn and Caroline Brady on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. Kimberly Donovan's character was introduced to the show in 1984. Kimberly worked for the ISA (International Security Alliance) and as a prostitute in Europe. She returned to Salem for her brother Roman's funeral, with whom she was close.

Kimberly has been a recurring character on Days of Our Lives. Over the years, several actors have played the role of Kimberly on the show. Kimberly has been mostly portrayed by actress Patsy Pease from 1984 to her last appearance on the show in 2016. However, in her absence, a few actors have stepped into the role, namely Anne Howard (1990–91), Ariana Chase (1992–93), and Casey Wallace (1992).

More about Kimberly Donovan's storyline on Days of Our Lives

Kimberly has been a recurring character on Days of Our Lives. Kimberly's time on the show has been filled with ups and downs, facing challenges in every arc, especially her romantic life. Kimberly's first romantic affair with Shane Donovan was filled with challenges. They were happily spending time together when they found out Shane's ex-wife would return from the grave, but not literally.

Emma, Shane's ex-wife, who he presumed was dead, came to Salem. Upon knowing this, Kimberly distanced herself from Shane. After her breakup with Shane, Kimberly faced stress-induced blindness.

During their time of detachment, Kim spent a night with Victor Kirakis and found out she was pregnant. However, Kim was not sure who the father of the child was. After her vision returned, she told Shane about the situation, and he promised to take care of the child. Later, Kim was troubled by Shane's long-lost daughter, Eve Baron. Eve was determined to ruin Kim's life, and in an attempt to do so, Kim lost her child.

Later, when Shane is on an ISA mission, he is declared dead. Kim sought comfort from Cal Winters, a manipulative and twisted character. While Kim and Cal were together, Shane walked in, and Kim shot him, believing he was an intruder. Later, she found out she got pregnant; however, she again got confused about the father of the child. She tried to get an abortion, but Shane convinced her to keep the baby and promised to take care of it.

After having her child, Cal kidnapped her, the baby, and her sister, Kayla. As Shane had promised her that he would protect her and her child, he came to rescue them. Later, when things go south, Kim breaks up with Shane and moves away.

Kimberly's injuries and ailments throughout her time on the Days of Our Lives

During Kimberly's time on the show, she faced several medical issues, from miscarriages to being in a coma. After losing her first child with Shane, Kim is pregnant again, but she loses her child again in an attempt to catch the Riverfront Knifer. Later, when she returns to Salem after her brief departure, she is hit by a drunk driver, which puts her in a coma.

After waking up from the coma, she faces multiple personality disorders, where Marlena helps her with finding her real self. In 2010, she was diagnosed with leukemia but recovered with a bone marrow transplant from Bo. Kim's time on the show was filled with drama that made her character a fan favorite.

The latest episodes of Days of Our Lives are available on Peacock Network.

