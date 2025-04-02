Days of Our Lives recap (April 1, 2025): Jada makes a confession, Orpheus targets Andrew and Kristen visits Brady

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on April 1, 2025, Jada admitted to Rafe that she slept with Shawn, leaving him heartbroken and unable to forgive her. Belle tried to trick EJ, but he caught on and turned the situation against her.

Kristen visited Brady, claiming to care about John’s disappearance, but he doubted her true motives. Meanwhile, in Tallinn, Steve and Marlena found a clue about John, but he was already gone. The only hint left behind was the word "Rosebud."

Orpheus nearly killed Andrew, but Paul arrived just in time to stop him. With Orpheus in ISA custody and the search for John heating up, Kristen made a bold move that could change everything.

Jada’s shocking confession and Rafe’s heartbreak

At the beginning of the Days of Our Lives episode, Jada finally told Rafe she had slept with Shawn. He was shocked and furious, demanding an explanation. Jada insisted she had been heartbroken and believed Rafe had betrayed her.

She begged for understanding, but Rafe saw it as a betrayal. Accusing Shawn of using her to hurt Belle, Rafe struggled to forgive. He walked away, leaving Jada to face the fallout.

Belle’s risky game with EJ

Belle tried to trick EJ into confessing his role in Rafe’s kidnapping by pretending to rekindle their romance. At first, EJ played along, but he soon realized she was wearing a wire. He humiliated her and called her a bluff, demanding proof. With her plan exposed and no confession, Belle was forced to retreat, knowing she had failed and that EJ had won.

Kristen and Brady’s heated discussion

Kristen showed up at Brady’s door, pretending to care about John’s disappearance. Brady doubted her intentions, questioning if she was manipulating him. Kristen insisted she was genuinely worried, not just about John but also her missing mother.

The conversation turned heated when Brady revealed he had broken up with Ava, which seemed to please Kristen. Before leaving, she promised John would return, but her look suggested she still had other plans.

Steve and Marlena uncover a clue

In Tallinn on Days of Our Lives, Steve and Marlena broke into a secret facility, searching for John. They found a dying man who revealed John had been taken with a strange device. His last word, “Rosebud,” sent a chill down Marlena’s spine. Paul arrived, and they searched for more clues. They found a document with the word “Rosebud,” which Steve sent to the ISA, hoping it would lead them to John.

Orpheus’ deadly move and Paul’s heroic rescue

Orpheus had Andrew at gunpoint, planning to kill him for fun. Andrew tried to talk his way out, warning Orpheus that escape was impossible. But Orpheus was ready to pull the trigger. Just as he did, Paul arrived and shot Orpheus, saving Andrew’s life. Orpheus, though hurt, laughed off their questions about “Rosebud,” leaving Andrew and Paul frustrated but alive.

Kristen’s dangerous decision

In Salem on Days of Our Lives, Kristen demanded to know where their mother was. EJ, tired from dealing with Belle, snapped at her. Kristen left the mansion with a determined look, and outside, she pulled out a gun, clearly ready to take matters into her own hands.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

