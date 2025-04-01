Days of Our Lives recap (March 31, 2025): Marlena faces off against Orpheus while Belle and Rafe plan to take EJ down

The latest episode of Days of Our Lives aired on Monday, March 31, 2025. In this episode, Marlena faced off against Orpheus while the latter pulled a gun on her. Jada convinced Belle to take down EJ. Later, Rafe planted a mic to make EJ pay for his sins. However, Rafe's plan failed as EJ found him in the mansion.

Ad

For the ones who are unfamiliar with the Peacock soap opera, Days of Our Lives premiered for the first time on November 8, 1965. The daytime drama has been one of the longest-running shows in American television. Conceived by Ted and Betty Corday, the show is set in Salem. The show deals with themes such as psychological drama, love, affairs, and secrets.

Everything that happened on the March 31, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

Marlena confronts Orpheus

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the episode of Days of Our Lives that was released on March 31, 2025, Marlena informed Belle about their progress in finding John. When Orpheus arrived at the scene, Marlena was shocked to see him. She asked him why he was not in prison.

Orpheus told Marlena that no prison could hold him for long. When he realized that Marlena knew about his plans and motives, he decided to get rid of John and her. Marlena figured out that John was sent on a mission to find Orpheus. He said that he knew where John was and mentioned that John got caught when he infiltrated Orpheus's facility.

Ad

When Marlena asked Orpheus about John's location, he asked her to worry about herself and pulled a gun on her. He attempted to pull the trigger, but Marlena grabbed a suitcase, blocked his shot, and smacked him with it.

Steve gets down to business

On Days of Our Lives, Steve searched a secret facility and found a file on Orpheus. When Andrew and Paul arrived, he showed them the mastermind behind it all. The discovery explained John’s involvement, and notes in the file suggested John might be inside the facility.

Ad

Steve and Paul were determined to find John. Since this was not an official ISA business, Andrew could not risk his job to help them. Paul agreed, while Steve asked Andrew to check on Marlena.

Jada persuades Belle to bring EJ down

Ad

As the storyline of Days of Our Lives progressed, Belle received a message from EJ, saying that he missed her. Jada showed up at Belle's door and asked for her help in nailing EJ once and for all.

Belle told Jada that the whole town wanted to see EJ pay for his crimes. However, she said that she could not help Jada as she needed to rescue herself first. Belle agreed that EJ had messed with her and Rafe's lives, but she refused to help.

Ad

Jada, on the other hand, believed that Belle could be of help by wearing a wire. Belle told Jada that her relationship with EJ was over, but Jada asked her to convince EJ that she changed her mind. As Jada talked about justice and the rule of law, Belle agreed to do anything to put EJ behind bars.

Rafe secretly plants a mic to make EJ pay for his sins

Ad

Later, in Days of Our Lives, Rafe vowed to make EJ pay for his sins. While EJ was waiting for Belle's response at the mansion, Rafe sneaked in through a secret door. After waiting for EJ to leave the room, Rafe secretly planted a mic.

However, EJ found Rafe before the latter could escape. Rafe claimed that he came to see Johnny. He managed to distract EJ by talking about how EJ lost his son and Belle. He tried to convince EJ to talk about his secrets.

Ad

EJ wondered what Rafe was trying to know. He dismissed Rafe by telling him that he had nothing to confess or feel guilty about. Since Johnny was not present at the scene, Rafe decided to leave. After confronting Rafe, EJ panicked a bit as his calm demeanor dropped.

Also Read: Why are there rumors about EJ DiMera leaving Days of Our Lives? Plot dynamics explored

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback