Days of Our Lives spoilers: Rafe and Jada target EJ, Marlena outsmarts Orpheus and Belle faces a tough choice

An impending crisis looms over the Days of Our Lives episode airing on March 31, 2025, with Marlena Evans cornered in Estonia and EJ DiMera gathering more enemies. Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez and Jada Hunter continue to close in on EJ DiMera over Rafe's kidnapping incident. Additionally, Belle Black will face a dilemma despite trying to maintain distance from her duty versus heart issues.

In the previous week of Days of Our Lives, Marlena traveled to Estonia with Steve Johnson in search of John Black. There, they met Andrew Donovan and Paul Narita, and the four started looking for clues. However, John's old enemy, Orpheus, confronted Marlena at the hotel.

Meanwhile, Rafe and Jada continued to look for evidence against EJ, while the latter tried to clear his case by sending Rachel Blake away, earning Kristen DiMera's wrath. While his son, Johnny, and daughter-in-law, Chanel, spoke out against him, EJ targeted Kate Roberts for revealing his heinous past.

Elsewhere in Salem, Tate Black snitched on Doug III to Julie Williams, rendering him homeless. Holly Jonas stepped in to save her friend and lashed out at Tate for his jealous ways.

As always, Days of Our Lives will continue to present relationship turmoils and conflicts in the fictional Salem township. The soap is a long-running daily show that premiered in November 1965.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Rafe gives EJ a surprise visit

EJ DiMera kidnapped Rafe Hernandez and planted his stooge, Arnold Feniger, a Rafe lookalike, in his place. This caused significant chaos, including the dissolution of Rafe's wedding with Jada Hunter. While EJ has since rearranged things to normal, Rafe has no evidence to pin EJ on his wrongdoings.

In recent episodes, Jada and Rafe have been pulling out all the stops to get to EJ. However, he has so far outsmarted them. Meanwhile, EJ faced personal turmoil when his son, Johnny DiMera, discovered his past crime of r*ping Johnny's mother, Sami Brady.

While this revelation caused a rift between father and son, it also had a ripple effect. An article exposing the crime led Amy Choi to back out of the adoption deal with Johnny and Chanel. Furious, Chanel met and confronted her father-in-law over her disappointment.

With many enemies around town, EJ will be surprised to find Rafe Hernandez face-to-face. However, the soap's spoilers suggest a major showdown between the two, while Jada Hunter will continue to try another route to collect evidence.

Days of Our Lives: Orpheus corners Marlena

Friday's episode, dated March 28, 2025, saw Steve Johnson, Paul Narita, and Andrew Donovan leave for the location of a nuclear facility to track their latest lead toward John Black. Meanwhile, Marlena Evans stayed back at the hotel only to find Orpheus sneaking in behind her.

Marlena knows Orpheus as a villain who had a confrontation with John long ago. While Orpheus points his gun at her, she realizes that John's disappearance has something to do with Orpheus. As such, Marlena will feel the need to communicate the same to Steve and others.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest Marlena Evans will use luggage to hit Orpheus as she plans her escape from the villain.

Days of Our Lives: Jada approaches Belle

Belle Black, the town DA, had a romantic run-in with EJ DiMera even before investigating Rafe Hernandez's swap. She was EJ's target since he wanted to dethrone her and become the DA himself. However, the two found irresistible passion with each other, which clouded Belle.

As such, Belle distanced herself from the investigation by informing Mayor Paulina Price. However, the soap's preview hints at Jada reaching out to Belle as her last resort to get EJ punished.

In such a position, Belle will find herself in a dilemma since the feelings Belle and EJ share are genuine. However, duty and conscience may want her to take on Jada's proposal against EJ.

Catch the upcoming drama on March 31, 2025, on Days of Our Lives as Belle makes a tough decision and Marlena escapes a criminal's snare.

