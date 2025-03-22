Days of Our Lives recap (March 21, 2025): EJ and Rachel face off while Julie discovers her necklace

The latest Days of Our Lives episode aired on Friday, March 21, 2025. This episode featured several dramatic events, where EJ faced off with Rachel and made her disappear. Jada and Rafe thought that they finally had enough evidence against EJ. Later, Julie discovered her stolen necklace.

For those who are unfamiliar with the show, Days of Our Lives was first broadcast on November 8, 1965. Since the soap's inception, it has been one of the longest-running shows in American daytime television. Conceptualized by Ted and Betty Corday, the soap is set in the fictional Salem city and it deals with themes of love, heartbreaks, psychological drama, and secrets.

Everything that happened on the March 21, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

EJ makes Rachel disappear

In the episode of Days of Our Lives that was released on Friday, March 21, 2025, Jada and Rafe thought that they had finally gathered enough evidence against EJ. Kristen agreed to get her mother, Rachel, to sign the immunity deal and assured her freedom in exchange for her testimony against EJ.

With the current ongoings, EJ thought of taking care of Rachel with an injection of CRS-17, the way he took care of Rafe's memory. However, Rachel was quite clever. She witnessed EJ talking about his plan while he grabbed the syringe from his safe.

In a shocking turn of events, Rachel replaced Rolf's concoction. She ensured that her memory stayed intact even when EJ injected her. On the other hand, EJ resorted to his alternative plan and made Rachel disappear. However, it was not revealed what he did with her.

When Kristen returned to the DiMera mansion, her mother, Rachel, was nowhere to be found. Kristen threatened EJ and pulled out a gun from her purse. She did not hesitate to use the gun to get the information she needed, making her one of EJ's biggest threats. She vowed to make EJ pay for his sins.

Julie finds her stolen necklace

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Julie, Doug, and JJ met at The Bistro. There, they discovered the necklace that Doug stole from the time capsule months ago. As everyone saw Melinda wearing the necklace, Doug did not say a word and neither did Melinda.

Melinda told Julie that she had bought the necklace from a trusted source. Julie asked JJ to arrest Melinda. However, he could not arrest her as Julie never reported that the necklace was stolen. When JJ asked Julie whether she really wanted to get Melinda arrested, the latter explained that she thought a family member had stolen it.

Jada and Rafe celebrate

As the storyline of Days of Our Lives progressed, Rafe asked Jada whether she wanted to go for dinner after Kristen left the scene. He was happy about the fact that Jada was back where she belonged. He thought about making Jada his wife.

However, he never made any wedding plans and he hated the fact that Arnold had ruined Jada's big day. When he noticed that her ring was gone, Jada explained that Arnold might have it. Rafe was not upset even after hearing the news as he just wanted to get married to Jada.

Tate reconnects with Holly

Later on Days of Our Lives, Holly met Tate and asked him about his mother. When he told her that his grandmother, Kimberly's leukemia was back, Holly hugged him tightly and asked if he wanted to talk about it. He asked her why was she so nice, especially after they recently fought. Holly said that she loved him.

As they continued talking to each other to resolve their fight, Tate admitted that he was jealous of Doug and worried that he would lose her. Holly told him that there was nothing between them and she just needed someone to vent her feelings to. When they sorted things out, Tate asked Holly to stay back for a movie and pizza.

With tensions rising higher than ever, as EJ made Rachel disappear, fans await to witness her ultimate fate. Additionally, with the latest developments in the storyline, fans wonder what happens next on the Peacock soap opera.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

