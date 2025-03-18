Days of Our Lives spoilers: Theresa’s shocking encounters, Stephanie's fears and Marlena's discovery

Fears and suspicions take center stage in the upcoming Days of Our Lives episode as Theresa Donovan is released from prison and Marlena Evans continues her search for John Black. Meanwhile, Stephanie Johnson's reunion with Alex Kiriakis seems unstable after Joy Wesley's quick romance with Alex ended in a pregnancy.

In Monday's episode of Days of Our Lives, dated March 17, 2025, EJ DiMera faced an onslaught from his son, Johnny, over his past crime. While Johnny accused his father and punched him after learning that his mother's r*pe was the cause of his birth, EJ retaliated by confronting Kate Roberts.

Elsewhere, Jada Hunter and Rafe Hernandez confronted Kristen DiMera and her mother, Rachel Blake, for proof against EJ, while Brady Black and Belle Black entertained little Rachel.

Days of Our Lives continues presenting complicated story arcs and family dynamics in the fictional town of Salem. The show remains one of the long-running American daily soaps airing since November 1965.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Theresa meets two connections from past

Theresa Donovan has recently been released from prison, but her homecoming has been anything but warm. As she grills her son, Tate Black, about the baby's birth due in some weeks, he looks uncomfortable talking to her about his relationship with Sophia. Moreover, Theresa wants to have a say in the adoption plan as well.

In Tuesday's Days of Our Lives episode, dated March 18, 2025, Theresa will find herself face-to-face with Xander Kiriakis, who will be stunned to see her out and about. Xander will remember her penning a fake letter to snatch away his birthright and will confront her for that. He will ensure she realizes that he did not forgive her.

As per the spoilers, Theresa will also stumble onto her former fiance, Alex Kiriakis. After a tense moment, Alex will likely remind her of her lying to him about his inheritance and egging him on with false hopes. However, Theresa may promise to have changed for the better and walk a straight path in the future.

Days of Our Lives: Stephanie seems to have premonitions

Last week, Stephanie Johnson overheard Sarah Kiriakis on the phone talking about Joy Wesley's pregnancy test. Since she knew about Joy's affair with Alex Kiriakis before he returned to her, she worried that Joy might be pregnant with Alex's baby. However, Joy informed them that her test results were negative.

While DOOL fans know Joy is pregnant, Stephanie and Alex are clueless about the same. In Tuesday's episode, dated March 18, 2025, Stephanie will have a startling dream of Joy with an advanced pregnancy. After she wakes up startled and fearful, Alex will assure her how unfounded her fear is.

As per the soap's spoilers, Joy will reach out to Philip Kiriakis for help in hiding her pregnant condition. Together, they will try to figure out her next move, leading to some unexpected ideas.

Days of Our Lives: Marlena gets alarming news from Shane

As fans know, last week, Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson left for Washington, D.C., to learn more about the missing John Black's whereabouts and his mission. They arrived at Shane Donovan's office to extract information from him.

The spoilers suggest Shane will initially refuse to hand out information on John's mission and his location. However, Marlena and Steve will likely stand their ground and grill Shane. In the end, Shane will agree to hand out a clue to John's mission. However, the piece of information will shock Marlena and upset Steve.

Catch the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives on Peacock to know more about John Black's whereabouts and Joy Wesley's future plans.

