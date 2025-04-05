The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 4, 2025): Liam’s fate hangs in the balance after flatlining in the ER

The April 4, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful picked up right where things left off—with Liam clinging to life after collapsing at Bill’s. Steffy panicked as paramedics rushed him into the hospital, where Dr. Grace Buckingham confirmed a brain bleed before Liam suddenly flatlined.

Ad

Meanwhile, Brooke begged Ridge to show mercy and give Hope her job back, but he wouldn’t budge. Over at Il Giardino, Hope confided in Deacon, still reeling from her fallout with Brooke and the Forresters. At the cliff house, Finn and Kelly waited for Liam, unaware of how serious things had become.

Liam barely survives after flatlining at the hospital. The episode delivered one of the most intense moments in recent memory when Liam flatlined in front of Steffy and Dr. Grace Buckingham. After being found unconscious and bleeding outside Bill’s mansion, Liam was rushed to the ER, where Grace diagnosed him with an intracranial hemorrhage—a serious brain bleed.

Ad

Trending

As Steffy stood by, desperate for answers, Liam's heart stopped. Nurses scrambled. Grace shouted for a crash cart. Steffy broke down, screaming Liam’s name, demanding they save him. Finally, the monitors picked up a faint pulse.

Grace confirmed they were stabilizing him but warned there could be long-term effects depending on how long the brain was deprived of oxygen. Steffy, still visibly shaken, held Liam’s hand and promised she wasn’t leaving his side.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful: Why did Brooke ask Ridge to bring Hope back to Forrester?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

At Forrester Creations, Brooke interrupted Ridge while he was organizing Carter’s new office and wasted no time getting to the point. She wanted Hope reinstated. Ridge shut it down immediately.

Ad

His stance hasn’t changed since Hope tried to take over the company with Carter. But Brooke didn’t back off. She reminded Ridge that Hope was devastated, feeling betrayed by everyone—including her. Brooke argued that Hope deserves the same grace Ridge gave Carter, who was allowed to stay after backing out of the power grab.

Ridge countered that Carter admitted his mistake, while Hope, according to him, hadn’t taken any accountability. Brooke grew emotional, asking if he had any compassion left for her daughter. Ridge made it clear that he wasn’t budging.

Ad

He said Steffy was making the right call, that the company was her legacy, and what Hope did was personal.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What made Steffy scream when she arrived at Bill’s mansion?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

It was the sight of Liam, unconscious and bloodied on the doorstep, that sent Steffy into full-blown panic mode. Earlier in the episode, she had told Ridge she needed to confront Bill for unleashing Luna on the world and endangering Liam.

Ad

But when she arrived at Bill’s place, she didn’t find Bill—she found Liam, barely breathing, collapsed outside the front door. She ran to him immediately, shouting his name.

The operator told her not to move him, and she followed instructions, but her panic only grew. Steffy’s hands were shaking. She kept talking to him, telling him help was coming, trying to keep him awake.

The Bold and the Beautiful: How did Hope react to Brooke’s message—and what does it mean for their relationship?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope doesn’t answer the message. At least, not yet. She read Brooke’s text while sitting at Il Giardino with Deacon. Brooke had told her she loved her and wanted her to come home, but the words didn’t land the way they once would have. Hope looked at her phone, then looked away.

Ad

She told Deacon that home doesn’t feel like home anymore. She’s not rushing back to that house just because Brooke asked.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon offered her the room next to his apartment, and while Hope didn’t say yes, she didn’t say no either. She admitted she’s grateful to have Deacon to lean on because she feels like she has no one else. The conversation turned back to Brooke when Deacon asked why she was still at Forrester. Hope didn’t hesitate—“Ridge,” she said.

Ad

That was all she needed to say. In Hope's eyes, Brooke has picked Ridge and the Forresters over her own daughter, and that betrayal still cuts deep. The message from Brooke might’ve been sent with love, but Hope isn’t ready to hit reply.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More