“She looked FABULOUS!!!” – Brooke’s lingerie scene divides The Bold and the Beautiful fans over her wardrobe criticism

Brooke Logan appeared in lingerie during the April 11, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, expecting Ridge to walk in but instead finding Taylor. The scene sparked immediate reactions across social media, especially as it followed Taylor warning Brooke to stop using her body to get Ridge’s attention.

Ad

Some viewers defended Brooke’s choice, praising how she looked and arguing that she should wear what she wants. Others pushed back, either unimpressed or feeling the scene was unnecessary. The wardrobe moment, while brief, became one of the most talked-about parts of the week’s storyline.

One of the fans defended the character, Brooke Logan, saying:

“Ya right! She looked FABULOUS!!! What do you look like?”

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

This fan responded to criticism of Brooke’s appearance in lingerie, addressing those who made negative remarks.

Ad

Trending

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

These fans complimented Brooke’s appearance, emphasizing how she carries herself, especially considering her age. They focused on her overall look, presenting it in a positive light.

Ad

These reactions are centered on appreciation for Brooke’s physical appearance and how she continues to look confident and stylish in bold outfits despite her age.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

Both fans direct their praise specifically toward Brooke’s figure. They don’t mention the scene’s context but focus on her physical appearance. Their comments suggest that the character's presentation is something to be acknowledged.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful April 7-11, 2025 recap

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Liam’s medical crisis took center stage this week after he collapsed from a brain bleed outside of Bill’s house. Steffy found him unconscious and called 9-1-1. Grace performed emergency surgery to relieve the pressure and told Steffy the next 72 hours were critical.

Ad

Liam regained consciousness but immediately asked Steffy to keep his condition secret, especially from Kelly. He eventually told her about quitting Spencer Publications after confronting Bill about Luna. Steffy realized the fight with Bill could’ve led to Liam’s injury. She called Finn and filled him in. Finn later confronted Bill, who admitted the argument happened but denied any guilt.

At Forrester Creations, Ridge stood firm on keeping Hope out of the company, despite Brooke’s pleas. She also tried to get Carter to help, but he didn’t want to risk his position. Zende backed Hope and the success of her line, but Ridge dismissed it.

Ad

Hope opened up to Deacon, revealing that Carter not only returned the company to Ridge but also kissed Daphne behind her back. Deacon was furious and confronted Carter.

The confrontation turned physical when Carter called out Deacon’s own past with Hope. Deacon struck Carter, causing a cut over his eye. Daphne stepped in to break it up. Deacon banned Carter from Il Giardino and warned him to stay away from Hope.

Ad

Later, Daphne comforted Carter, treated his injury, and encouraged him to move on. She hinted that she was interested in being more than just a friend.

At Brooke’s house, Hope told her mother she felt betrayed by Carter and wasn’t ready to forgive. Brooke tried to convince her that Carter still cared, but Hope remained distant. Meanwhile, Brooke tried to get through to Ridge but was interrupted when Taylor walked in on her dressed in lingerie.

Ad

Taylor called her out for using seduction to win Ridge back. Brooke accused Taylor of being the rebound. Taylor replied that what she has with Ridge is real and that Brooke should move on.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Elsewhere, Sheila and Luna continued building their relationship. Sheila encouraged Luna to pursue Will and had her deliver a pizza to him in disguise. Luna used the chance to spy on Will and Electra during their spa plans. Sheila warned Luna not to let Steffy interfere in their lives and hinted she wouldn’t allow that to happen again.

Ad

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More