The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope reveals Sally’s true feelings for Adam

After months of speculation, The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope addressed Sally’s feelings for Adam in a Soap Opera Digest interview on April 1, 2025. Sally and Adam’s 2024 breakup, caused by his affair with Chelsea, deeply affected them both. Now, Adam is back with Chelsea, and Sally has moved on with Billy, but fans still sense unfinished business between Sally and Adam.

Hope clarified that while Sally does still care about Adam, she’s not in a place where she can go back to what they had. She explained that the breakup wasn’t just about infidelity—it was about betrayal and disrespect. According to Hope, Sally wanted to believe Adam was different, but when he lied, it changed everything.

“You can care about someone and love someone, but when they take advantage of you… [you] have to turn the page,” Hope told the publication

Courtney Hope breaks down Sally’s emotional distance from Adam in The Young and the Restless

Courtney Hope stars in The Young and the Restless (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

In her Soap Opera Digest interview, Courtney Hope explained why Sally is keeping her distance from Adam. Though she’s moved on with Billy, her past with Adam still lingers. The breakup wasn’t just about his cheating—it shattered her trust, as she had believed he had changed.

According to Hope, Sally saw the red flags but ignored them because she genuinely believed she was seeing the best in Adam. Hope explained that Sally viewed Adam as someone who helped her grow.

“He helped her evolve into the person she needed to be,” she said.

That growth, however, came at a price. The moment Adam lied, it forced Sally to reevaluate not only their relationship but also her own judgment. Hope described it as Sally realizing she had ignored what others were warning her about.

Hope also explained that despite how deeply connected they were, Sally and Adam constantly triggered each other. The chemistry was never the problem, it was the emotional fallout that followed. That intensity made them work at first but ultimately made them unsustainable.

Hope described them as “cut from the same cloth,” but admitted they brought out difficult traits in each other.

She also pointed out that Adam’s betrayal caused Sally to lose confidence in herself. It shook her on a deeper level. Billy has helped her rebuild that, slowly, which is one reason she hasn’t completely shut the door on new love. At the same time, Hope made it clear that Sally is not relying on anyone to define her future.

“Sally has given up so much of her life over the last several years to other people,” she said, adding that the character is now trying to take back control and reestablish herself.

Hope didn’t confirm whether Sally and Adam would ever reunite in The Young and the Restless, saying storylines are always unpredictable. But she emphasized that if anything ever happened between them again, it would have to be built on something different and stronger. For now, in The Young and the Restless, Sally is rebuilding her self-worth and figuring out who she is outside of the men in her life.

Watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

