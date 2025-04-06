“I can smell a rat” — The Young and the Restless fans suspect Diane’s motives after she presses Traci for answers

Diane Jenkins' recent actions on The Young and the Restless have come under scrutiny from fans, especially after she pushed Traci Abbott to open up about her fiancé, Alan. While Diane has made efforts to be accepted into the Abbott family, some viewers believe her persistent questioning may not stem from genuine concern but rather from a hidden agenda.

As Diane tried to pry into Traci’s personal life, many fans questioned her true motives.

One post on Facebook raised suspicion about Diane's behavior during her conversation with Traci. The viewer felt that Diane’s line of questioning came across as too forceful. They even suggested the possibility that Diane might be connected to Sharon and Phyllis’ disappearance, theorizing that she could be pressing Traci for information to cover her tracks. Here's a closer look at how other viewers reacted:

Comment about The Young and the Restless

Another fan suggested that Diane's actions came off as overly aggressive rather than genuinely caring for Traci's well-being. This comment reflects the perception that Diane’s behavior may have crossed the line from helpful to intrusive.

Comment about The Young and the Restless

Many believe she overstepped by trying to involve herself in Traci’s private matters, especially when Traci didn’t seem ready to share. The comment about Diane needing to excuse herself further emphasizes the belief that Diane should have respected Traci’s boundaries during that moment.

Comment about The Young and the Restless

Overall, fans remain skeptical of Diane’s intentions. While some see her behavior as overly interested in the Abbott family’s personal affairs, others suggest that Diane’s actions seemed intrusive.

The Young and the Restless weekly recap (March 31 to April 4, 2025)

The Young and the Restless

On Monday, March 31, Nate and Damian brought Amy home after her first cancer treatment. Though she was tired, she appreciated their support. Lily arrived to confront Damian, accusing him of having known about her and Devon long before they reached out. Damian denied it, while Nate began to question his brother’s changing story.

After Lily left, Amy noticed the tension between the two men and questioned them, but they brushed it off. Elsewhere, Claire expressed concern to Victoria about Victor’s disapproval of her relationship with Kyle. Victoria encouraged her daughter to stay strong, while Jack warned Kyle that Victor might try to cause trouble.

On Tuesday, April 1, Chelsea told Billy that she and Adam were back together, dismissing his concerns. Sally reacted calmly to the news but admitted it made her think. Amy confronted Nate and Damian again, pressing them about Damian’s past and whether he had been hiding anything, especially after learning about Audra and Holden’s history.

By Wednesday, April 2, Phyllis warned Billy about doing business with Aristotle Dumas. Lily revealed to Billy and Phyllis that Damian had worked for Dumas but had never met him. Damian and Nate questioned Holden about Dumas, but Lily interrupted, upset that Nate had discussed her concerns. Meanwhile, Jack and Billy finalized business deals, while Sally and Phyllis debated involvement in Billy’s ventures.

On Thursday, April 3, Michael told Victor that their mole at Jabot feared being exposed. Victor insisted on continuing his plan against Jack. Nikki met with Lauren, who worried about Michael’s involvement in Victor’s schemes.

The Young and the Restless

At the GCAC, Traci emotionally questioned whether Alan was actually Martin, leading to a tearful phone call and concern from Diane. Jack and Kyle speculated about a potential mole named Mathison inside Jabot.

On Friday, April 4, Lily visited Victor, who stood by his theory that Dumas was planting false information. Victor warned her to protect Winters. Kyle and Claire's dinner plans were interrupted by Victor, leading to a serious conversation about Claire’s desire for her grandfather’s approval. Meanwhile, Nate defended Damian against Lily and Devon’s concerns, warning that continued pressure could push him away.

Watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

