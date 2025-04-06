“Still a manipulator” – The Bold and the Beautiful fans demand Luna's exit calling her character unbearable and deceptive

Luna Nozawa’s storyline seems to have crossed a line for many The Bold and the Beautiful viewers. What started as a controversial redemption arc has now become unbearable to a large section of the fanbase.

From her manipulation of Will to her connection with Sheila and her ongoing attempts to portray herself as a misunderstood victim, fans aren’t buying it anymore.

The recent scenes, where Luna tried to seduce Will, mocked Electra, and leaned into her sinister side after being pardoned for two murders, have sparked backlash online. Viewers are now demanding her removal from the show altogether.

"She hasn't changed one bit. Still a manipulator and she better not touch Electra. Writers better watch their step. This whole storyline is way too unrealistic even for Soaps. Your audience isn't stupid B&B!"

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful

More comments read:

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (March 31 to April 4, 2025)

The Bold and the Beautiful

The week opened with Luna continuing to seek acceptance following her controversial pardon. Despite being free, her presence created friction across Los Angeles. At the cliff house, Steffy reminded Finn that Luna could not be part of their lives.

Taylor agreed, stating Luna and Sheila being related made the situation more dangerous. Finn said he understood, reaffirming his commitment to protect their family.

Meanwhile, Sheila told Luna she believed they were meant to be in each other’s lives. Luna confessed her growing feelings for Will Spencer, revealing that she approached him after overhearing his conversation with Electra.

At Forrester, Will told Electra about Luna’s advances and made it clear he wasn’t interested. Electra, disturbed by Luna’s behavior, decided to confront her.

She showed up at Sheila’s apartment and warned Luna to stay away from Will. Luna didn’t back down, but things didn’t escalate further.

Elsewhere, Hope continued to struggle with losing her fashion line and her place at Forrester. Brooke tried to mend the situation, asking Ridge to reinstate Hope, but Ridge reminded her of the damage done.

Hope, feeling betrayed, found comfort in Deacon, who offered her a place to stay and promised support.

At Spencer Publications, Liam confronted Bill about his decision to have Luna pardoned. Liam was furious, believing Bill put the family in danger. Bill refused to explain himself and instead stood by his actions.

Their argument escalated, ending with Liam quitting his job and walking out.

The Bold and the Beautiful

The week took a dark turn when Liam collapsed at Bill’s home. He briefly regained consciousness but passed out again outside the front door. Steffy found him and called 911.

At the hospital, Dr. Grace Buckingham diagnosed Liam with a possible intracranial hemorrhage. As he was being treated, Liam flatlined, leaving Steffy panicked and calling out for help.

While Liam fought for his life, Kelly waited for her father to arrive for their scheduled visit. Finn tried to reassure her, unaware of Liam’s condition. Back at Il Giardino, Deacon and Hope continued to talk about her future.

Hope admitted she had been thinking about Liam, acknowledging how important he’s been in her life.

The week ended with uncertainty surrounding Liam’s fate as Steffy watched helplessly from the hospital room.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

