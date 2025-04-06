“His ‘destiny’ once again” – The Bold and the Beautiful fans wonder why the show is shifting to Italy

With The Bold and the Beautiful gearing up for another Italy shoot, this time in Naples and Capri, fans are bracing for what’s next. The last European trip resulted in heartbreak for Liam and a short-lived reunion for Ridge and Brooke. Now, with Ridge committed to Taylor, and Hope and Brooke both in a place of limbo, some viewers suspect the international backdrop means a familiar cycle is about to begin again.

While the production team shared scenic scouting photos and teased location shoots, fans online have voiced their theories about the motive behind this overseas storyline. Many believe it has more to do with “destiny” than fashion. Their comments suggest that fans think a romantic reset could be coming.

"Well for those of us that have unfortunately watched this show for 35+ years, you know that Ridge won’t stay with Taylor and that he will again end up with his ‘destiny’ once again. It will happen.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

The above comment hints that long-time viewers expect Ridge to eventually leave Taylor and reunite with Brooke, calling it a predictable outcome after watching similar stories unfold for decades.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

Another user criticizes the office sets, suggesting the production should prioritize set upgrades over overseas shoots.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (March 31 – April 4, 2025)

The week began with Finn and Steffy talking at home about Luna’s release and how they didn't want her anywhere near their family. Steffy said she still couldn’t believe Bill got Luna pardoned. At Il Giardino, Sheila told Luna she believed they were meant to be in each other’s lives.

Luna admitted she was interested in Will and had eavesdropped on him and Electra. Meanwhile, Will told Electra that Luna hit on him and promised him things Electra wasn’t ready for. Electra stormed out to confront Luna at Sheila’s apartment and warned her to stay away from her boyfriend.

On Tuesday, Steffy and Taylor agreed Luna shouldn’t be free. Finn confirmed he had no intention of letting Luna near Hayes. Luna, meanwhile, shared more about her feelings for Will. Sheila promised to help her get what she wanted.

A still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

When Electra showed up and demanded Luna to back off, Luna didn’t budge. The two exchanged words as Sheila observed. Will later received a compliment at work from Ridge, while Luna and Sheila continued plotting upstairs.

On Wednesday, Liam confronted Bill about defending Luna. Bill stood by his decision, even after Liam accused him of being reckless. Their fight escalated until Liam quit. At Brooke’s house, Hope said she felt betrayed by both her mother and Carter.

She didn't want to return home and asked Deacon if she could stay with him. Brooke and Ridge discussed Hope’s actions at Forrester, and Brooke asked Ridge to show her daughter some compassion. Elsewhere, Steffy told Ridge she was worried about Liam’s mental state. The episode ended with Liam collapsing and hitting his head on the coffee table.

A still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Thursday's episode picked up with Liam unconscious on the floor. Steffy told Ridge she still cared about Liam and left to find him. At home, Finn reminded Kelly that Liam would arrive soon. Brooke continued pushing Ridge to forgive Hope. At Il Giardino, Hope told Deacon she had no one left and accepted his offer to stay with him. Steffy arrived at Bill’s and found Liam passed out. She called 911 and stayed by his side.

On Friday, Liam was brought to the hospital with a potential brain bleed. Dr. Buckingham treated him as Steffy begged him to wake up. When he flatlined, Steffy screamed for the doctors to save him. The week ended with Liam’s condition uncertain.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

