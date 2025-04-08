“He knows something is off” – General Hospital fans believe Jason is catching on to Josslyn’s lies

On the April 7, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Jason confronted Josslyn about her Easter Island trip, making it clear he didn’t believe her. Unaware that Jason had noticed inconsistencies, Josslyn continued hiding her WSB involvement—something that could change everything if revealed. Fans also picked up on Jason’s suspicious gaze, suggesting he was piecing things together.

Ad

The tension between them stood out, and fans took to social media to point out Jason’s growing doubts. Many believe this is the beginning of him slowly putting the pieces together about Joss’s secret life and the WSB training she’s kept hidden from everyone, including her own family.

On April 7, a fan posted in the General Hospital Fans group on Facebook, writing:

"Jason is onto Joss and let's just say nobody and I mean nobody can sneak one past him"

Ad

Trending

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

Others commented below the post, with one fan stating:

Ad

“Yep, he knows something is off”

This comment pointed out that Jason clearly senses that Josslyn isn’t telling the full truth. There was no mention of what tipped him off, but the viewer believed it was obvious that something about her behavior didn’t sit right with him.

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

These two comments focused on Josslyn’s story about being in Rano Kau. Viewers researched the location and agreed that Jason likely realized she couldn’t have been there based on what she said. Her details didn’t line up with what locals or geography would suggest.

Ad

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

This pair of comments reflected confidence in Jason’s instincts. They didn’t dive into specifics but made it clear that fans believe Jason already suspects something and is quietly working through the facts in his head.

Ad

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

The last two comments had one fan wishing the entire exchange wasn’t real, while another noted Jason’s expression during the conversation. That look was enough to convince the viewer that Jason wasn’t buying Joss’s story for a second.

Ad

General Hospital recap for Monday, April 7, 2025

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Jason questioned Josslyn about her recent trip and asked for details on her time at Easter Island. As she explained where she had been, Jason kept watching her closely. She struggled to keep her story straight, and Jason didn’t say much, but his reaction showed he wasn’t convinced. Josslyn didn’t mention anything about her WSB training or her assignment and stuck to a surface-level version of events.

Ad

At the hospital, Ava visited Elizabeth and asked for clarification on what happened during the car crash involving Ric. Ava pressed for details about the brake failure. Elizabeth seemed unsure why Ava was so interested but answered her questions. Ava later hinted that she suspected Kristina might have had something to do with what happened.

In Ric’s room, he slowly began to recall events from the night of the crash. He remembered Kristina being nearby but didn’t say anything yet. Lucky arrived and said Kristina needed to face the consequences. Kristina asked him to keep quiet and said she was worried she’d lose Molly forever if the truth came out. Lucky didn’t respond with a decision.

Ad

Elsewhere, Trina talked with Kai and supported him even though she didn’t fully trust Drew’s offer. She said she understood why Kai wanted to take the risk if it meant he might get his football career back.

At Carly’s house, Jason told her he was concerned about her connection with Brennan. Carly told him to stop interfering and said she was tired of people trying to control her choices. She said she didn’t want to be questioned anymore and insisted she could handle herself.

Ad

Later, Ava met again with Lucky and mentioned that Ric’s memories were starting to return. Lucky said he was still deciding what to do. Ava said the sooner the truth came out, the better.

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In the final scenes, Jason sat alone and looked at his phone. He scrolled through a series of photos from Josslyn’s trip. He zoomed in on one of them and frowned. Meanwhile, Josslyn received a message from her WSB contact, reminding her to stay on script. She deleted the message and looked worried.

Ad

The General Hospital episode ended with Ava calling someone and saying she had new information about the crash. The person on the other end told her to meet immediately.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More