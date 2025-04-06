“She looked lovely” – Nikki’s glittery dress at lunch stirs mixed reactions among The Young and the Restless viewers

Nikki Newman’s outfit during her lunch meeting with Lauren at the jazz lounge on the April 3 episode of The Young and the Restless has become a hot topic among fans. While the scene was meant to focus on Lauren asking Nikki to reveal Victor’s secrets, many viewers were focused on Nikki’s shimmering dress instead.

The glitzy look sparked a wave of responses online, with some praising the outfit while others questioned its appropriateness for the daytime setting.

The divide came in as fans were either loving the glamour or wondering if it fit the tone of a workday meeting.

“She looked lovely. Just not ready to work.”

Comment about The Young and the Restless

One viewer thought Nikki looked beautiful, appreciating the dress as a fashion statement. But at the same time, they felt it didn’t look suitable for a professional meeting, especially in a business setting.

Comment about The Young and the Restless

More reactions read:

Comment about The Young and the Restless

Viewers commented on the wardrobe department itself. They felt the show often misses the mark on work-appropriate fashion and suggested the styling team doesn't reflect real-life office norms.

The Young and the Restless weekly recap (March 31 to April 4, 2025)

The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless: Monday, March 31

Damian and Nate brought Amy home after her treatment. Despite feeling exhausted and having no appetite, Amy appreciated their support. She was surprised to find them together at the hospital but joked about their bond over basketball.

Meanwhile, Lily confronted Damian, accusing him of already knowing about her family before any formal introduction. Damian denied it, but Nate started probing his brother’s story.

After Lily left, Amy questioned the two men, but they downplayed the conflict. At lunch, Claire shared her frustrations with Victoria over Victor’s views on her relationship with Kyle.

Victoria reassured her and warned her to be strong, especially with Victor potentially intervening. Jack later warned Kyle about Victor’s interference, but Kyle reaffirmed his commitment to Claire.

The Young and the Restless Tuesday, April 1

Adam informed Sally that he had reconciled with Chelsea, though Sally admitted to wondering about what might have been.

Chelsea spoke with Billy, who accused Adam of leading her on, but Chelsea believed in Adam’s change. Billy and Sally discussed their respective relationships, with Billy still feeling that Adam was a threat.

Meanwhile, Amy confronted Damian and Nate about Lily’s allegations, but Damian maintained that Lily had been misinformed by Victor.

Amy also learned about Audra and Holden’s past, which deepened her doubts about what had been kept from her.

The Young and the Restless Wednesday, April 2

Phyllis and Billy discussed Dumas at Society, where Phyllis warned of the billionaire’s secrets. Lily barged in and revealed that Damian worked for Dumas but had never actually met him.

She expressed disbelief over why Dumas, a wealthy and unconnected figure, would suddenly take an interest in Genoa City.

Nate and Damian later confronted Holden, who deflected questions about Dumas. Lily arrived mid-conversation, furious that Nate had shared her concerns.

Jack and Billy discussed the financing of a new deal and the risks involved. Meanwhile, Chloe warned Sally against Phyllis' business influence, but Phyllis tried persuading Sally to help Billy avoid Dumas.

The Young and the Restless Thursday, April 3

The- Young and the Restless

Victor and Michael speculated that Tucker McCall might be operating under the alias Aristotle Dumas. They also discussed a mole at Jabot, with Michael revealing that the mole feared Kyle had become suspicious.

Victor remained obsessed with his revenge against Jack, despite warnings from Nikki and Lauren about Michael’s emotional conflict.

Meanwhile, Traci began to emotionally unravel as she feared that her fiancé, Alan, might actually be Martin, his presumed-dead twin. Jack assured her of his support while Kyle and Jack discussed Victor’s likely involvement in espionage at Jabot.

The Young and the Restless Friday, April 4

Lily approached Victor, who maintained his belief that Damian was lying and warned her to protect her business. Nate told Audra about the events of the past days, with Audra skeptical of Damian’s motives.

Kyle and Claire shared a tender moment at Crimson Lights, only for Victor to intervene with a warning about their relationship.

Diane reassured Traci, who was still uncertain if Alan was Martin. Jack continued to support Traci, vowing to uncover the truth about her fiancé.

At GCAC, Traci took a call from Alan, becoming emotional as he sent her wildflowers, and she wished for him to come home soon. Diane grew suspicious of Traci’s unease, sensing something was wrong in the relationship.

Watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

