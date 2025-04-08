Days of Our Lives recap (April 7, 2025): Did Kate secretly have something to do with EJ’s shooting?

The April 7, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives featured drama at the Brady Pub, where Philip assured Kate that Alex wouldn’t expose the letter’s secret, but she was preoccupied with EJ’s shooting. Though she denied involvement, she later clutched a gun in her bag.

Upstairs, Holly and Doug discussed her breakup with Tate, which Doug blamed on himself. Later, Tate found Doug in a towel in Holly’s room. Meanwhile, Sarah admitted to Xander that she knew about Stephanie and Philip’s fake affair. The big question remains: was Kate involved in EJ’s shooting?

Kate denied any involvement in EJ’s shooting, but her private moment fondling a gun in her bag after saying he got what he deserved proved her involvement. When Philip brought up the Spectator headline at the Brady Pub, Kate made it clear she wasn’t upset that EJ had been targeted. She even joked that she wished the shooter had finished the job. Philip, knowing her track record, flat-out asked if she pulled the trigger. Kate was insulted but didn’t exactly deny hating EJ.

She reminded him she wasn’t a murderer, though Philip rattled off a few names she’d taken shots at before—including Victor, Vivian, and Sami. Kate swore she hadn’t touched a gun, but once Philip left, she muttered EJ had it coming and placed a hand on the gun inside her bag. That silent moment was the biggest tell of the episode.

While she hasn’t been formally tied to the crime, Kate carrying a weapon right after a major shooting—while trashing the victim—puts her high on the list of people with motive and means. She claims she didn’t do it, but the audience now knows she’s definitely armed and definitely holding a grudge. For now, she’s not a suspect, but if JJ gets wind of that bag, she might be the next person hauled in for questioning.

Days of Our Lives: What did Tate see when he walked into Holly’s bedroom?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Tate walked in on Doug, half-naked, fresh out of the shower in Holly’s room. Earlier in the episode, Holly let Doug crash in her room, thinking Maggie wouldn’t notice. Doug had spent the night on the floor, and when Holly left to get him breakfast, he jumped in the shower. Tate showed up moments later, wanting to talk after sending Holly an apology text.

He knocked on the door, but when no one answered, he let himself in. What he saw wasn’t Holly—just Doug, shirtless, standing next to Holly’s bed. The look on Tate’s face said it all. He had no idea Doug had been staying there and definitely wasn’t prepared to see an older man in her room fresh out of the bathroom. Meanwhile, Doug was equally caught off guard but didn’t get the chance to explain.

Holly had told him earlier that she and Tate were done, mostly because Tate had ratted Doug out to Julie. Still, that didn’t make the scene any less awkward. For Tate, it looked like his ex had moved on—with a guy who also happened to be Julie’s ex. The whole moment blew up whatever chance of reconciliation Tate might’ve thought he had.

Days of Our Lives: Did Sarah tell Xander the truth about the fake affair?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Yes, Sarah told Xander she had known all along about the fake affair between Philip and Stephanie. While Xander was venting about Alex and Philip’s tension, Sarah said she needed to confess something. She admitted she had lied—not about cheating, but about when and how she found out about the secret scheme. Sarah told Xander that Stephanie had told her about the fake affair after the fundraiser.

Sarah stayed quiet to protect Stephanie’s trust and let Alex hear the truth first. Xander was initially confused but forgave her, admitting her lie was minor compared to his past mistakes. Though their conversation seemed to settle things, Sarah’s uneasy expression hinted she might still be hiding something. For now, Xander believes everything is resolved.

Days of Our Lives: Are the Kiriakis men using EJ’s shooting to push their plan forward?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Yes, Xander, Philip, and Alex discussed using EJ’s condition to take advantage of DiMera’s vulnerability. At the mansion, Philip updated Xander on the chaos, showing him the article about EJ getting shot. Xander said it was a “silver bullet” that could help them deal with Kristen and push DiMera out of their way.

In Days of Our Lives, Alex joined them shortly after and played nice with Philip, pretending to let the fake affair drama go. When Xander explained the opportunity EJ’s shooting had created, Alex didn’t like how excited Xander was. He reminded them that EJ wasn’t dead and was still in a coma, but Xander didn’t see a reason to wait.

He wanted to act while the DiMeras were distracted. Philip was on board too, seeing the moment as a clear window to move forward with their takeover plan. Alex seemed uneasy but didn’t push back too hard.

The takeaway was, with EJ out of commission, they see this as their shot to make a major move. Whether Alex actually follows through or gets cold feet remains to be seen, but Xander and Philip aren’t wasting time. They’re moving in fast, and they don’t care who gets stepped on in the process in Days of Our Lives.

Watch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

