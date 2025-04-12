“Please put Liam and Hope back together” – The Bold and the Beautiful fans root for reunion after Liam’s accident

Liam’s health scare has sparked speculation among The Bold and the Beautiful fans. After undergoing emergency brain surgery following a fall outside Bill’s house, Liam is now stable but still recovering. Steffy found him unconscious and stayed by his side through the operation, prompting emotional hospital scenes throughout the week.

Meanwhile, Hope has been kept out of the loop, dealing with the fallout from her split with Carter and feeling alienated from Brooke and Forrester. Deacon, furious over Carter’s betrayal, physically confronted him.

Viewers are now questioning what Liam’s accident means for his future, with some pushing for a Hope reunion, and others hoping he stays far from both women.

A fan commented on Facebook on April 9, 2025:

“Yes please put Liam and Hope back together and please make this head injury make him look at life different and stay away from Steffy. Only see her while Kelly is around.”

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

This comment expresses a desire for Liam and Hope to reunite. It suggests that using his injury as a turning point would help him stay away from Steffy and only see her when it involves co-parenting Kelly.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

These comments express concern about Liam and Hope’s future. One viewer believes trust issues will always remain. They also suspect Thomas will return to complicate things. Another viewer hints at Liam possibly leaving the show altogether.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

These viewers suggest a reunion could work—only if Steffy is removed from the equation. The other viewer, however, seems done with Hope, suggesting she should exit the storyline.

The Bold and the Beautiful April 7-11, 2025 recap

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Liam underwent emergency brain surgery after collapsing outside of Bill’s house. Steffy found him unresponsive and called 9-1-1. Grace performed the surgery and later informed Steffy that he had suffered multiple head injuries and needed to stay stable for 72 hours.

Liam eventually woke up but asked Steffy not to tell anyone about his condition, especially Kelly. He believed Bill was responsible for his fall after a heated argument about Luna. Steffy told Finn about the situation, and he confronted Bill, who admitted he didn’t care for Liam’s opinion and was done justifying himself.

At the hospital, Liam continued recovering while Steffy stayed by his side. He asked if Kelly had seen him, and Steffy assured him she hadn’t. Finn later joined them in the ICU to learn more.

Liam told Steffy he quit Spencer Publications over Bill’s decision to free Luna from prison, which he believed put their daughter at risk. Steffy remembered the past they shared and admitted she thought he might die.

Meanwhile, at Forrester, Brooke tried to get Hope reinstated, but Ridge refused. She turned to Carter for help, but he wouldn’t risk his position. Zende also made a case for Hope and HFTF, but Ridge thought he was repeating Brooke’s words.

Hope told Deacon about Carter returning to the company and kissing Daphne. Deacon reacted strongly and later confronted Carter at Forrester.

Deacon blamed Carter for betraying Hope, while Carter argued Deacon didn’t know the complete story. When Carter insulted Deacon’s past with Hope, Deacon hit him in the face, and they fought until Daphne broke it up. Deacon banned Carter from Il Giardino. Later, Daphne praised Carter for being brave and hinted that she wanted him.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Brooke was caught in lingerie by Taylor, who warned her to stop trying to seduce Ridge. Brooke accused Taylor of being the rebound, while Taylor said Ridge was no longer an option. Daphne overheard Carter tell Brooke they would win back Hope and Ridge. She didn’t agree and decided to pursue Carter for herself.

Elsewhere, Sheila encouraged Luna to believe Will was interested in her and said they needed to stop Steffy from interfering in their lives. Sheila also manipulated Luna into delivering a pizza to Will just to get her face in front of him again, despite Electra’s involvement. Luna wore a disguise to spy on them at the spa.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

