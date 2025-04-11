The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers: Brooke’s plan backfires as Taylor explodes and Luna makes her move on Will

CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful first aired on American daytime television in 1987 and has since received critical acclaim and numerous Daytime Emmy Awards. The show is created by Lee and William Bell and set in Los Angeles. The Bold and the Beautiful focuses on the lives of the members of the Forrester, Spencer, Carter, and Logan families.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming April 11, 2025, episode anticipate a lot of drama. Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) will walk in on Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) trying on lingerie to get Ridge Forrester's professional approval and get extremely angry. Meanwhile, Luna (Lisa Yamada) will plot how to seduce Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) and make him move away from his current relationship with Electra (Laneya Grace).

What to expect on the April 11, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

On April 11th. episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Electra and Will will spend some intimate time. Recently on the show, Will Spencer had been frustrated with the fact that Electra had not been ready to take the next step in their relationship but had refrained from putting any sort of pressure on her to decide.

In the upcoming episode, Will and Electra will be seen kissing at Forrester Creations, and after that, spoilers reveal that Electra will tell Will that she is ready to take their relationship to the next level. Recently, Luna Nozawa has made it plenty clear that she is also vying for Spencer's attention.

Despite Electra's asking her to stay away, Luna relentlessly tried to get closer to Will. Spoilers reveal that one reason Electra agreed to be intimate with Will could be that she knew Luna was trying hard to get his attention as well and wanted to consolidate and secure their relationship.

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna will strategize with Sheila about ways to try to get Will's attention on her. She will seek advice on how to eliminate Electra's presence from Will's life, and she could also potentially try to ruin the first night together of the couple by interfering.

Meanwhile, at the Forrester Creations office, Taylor Hayes walks into Brooke Logan, trying on lingerie for Ridge Forrester. She wants his professional opinion for her upcoming new line. However, Taylor will get extremely angry, especially given that Brooke and Ridge had a tumultuous past together.

Taylor will lash out at Brooke and accuse her of trying to sabotage her relationship with Ridge and seduce him for herself. While Taylor will expect Ridge to take her side, spoilers reveal that the drama will intensify. It is reported that Ridge might defend Brooke, making Taylor feel betrayed. Viewers will be able to see how the situation pans out in the upcoming April 11, 2025, episode.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and stream episodes a day later on Paramount+.

