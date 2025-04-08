The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next 2 weeks (April 9 to 18, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The remaining two weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful are packed with dynamite showdowns, medical emergencies, and shocking wardrobe malfunctions. Liam Spencer's fate will take center stage after his collapse, and audiences will find out if he survives the traumatic brain injury.

Ad

Hope Logan's return to his arms will create strife with Steffy Forrester, especially if there is a matter of legal rights involved. Meanwhile, Deacon Sharpe will lose his temper and blow up into a physical scrap with Carter Walton that isn't particularly civilized.

Brooke Logan will be making headlines over a misguided lingerie outburst aimed at Ridge Forrester. But it's Taylor Hayes who appears instead, and she won't be pleased.

Meanwhile, back in LA, Luna Nozawa will keep scheming to capture Will Spencer's heart, despite his clear fascination being with Electra Forrester. And as Sheila Carter starts to notice warning signs in Luna's behavior, tension could develop in the Spencer household.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam's life is on the line on The Bold and the Beautiful

The medical crisis in Liam's life will serve as the main plot as he struggles to survive after he flatlined. Dr. Grace Buckingham will provide him with care in the hospital and order emergency brain surgery to treat his intracranial hemorrhage.

Ad

Ad

While Steffy stays by his side, Hope will arrive to be there too, and if the divorce papers are not filed, she could legally be held accountable for Liam's care.

This would create a standoff between the two women over who gets to make decisions. There will also be the emotional repercussion on Kelly Spencer, who is worried about whether or not her father will be able to attend an upcoming daddy/daughter dance.

Ad

Bill Spencer, already guilt-tripping over having fought with Liam before he had his collapse, will be distraught at the timing and wonder why it was that it had to happen at this moment, wondering what happened.

Steffy will blame Bill to some extent, berating him for driving Liam to it. Meanwhile, John "Finn" Finnegan can step in and perform a lifesaving operation, continuing his line of medical heroics.

Deacon and Carter's vicious battle on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

Deacon will face off with Carter at Forrester Creations for the way he treated Hope. While Hope broke things off, Deacon will be angry and ready to defend his daughter. What becomes an angry confrontation will quickly take flight when Deacon kicks Carter's leg and throws two punches.

Carter, unaware, will recover and pay it back in kind with a devastating right cross. Daphne Rose will step in before things completely get out of hand. The brawling will be based on workday repercussions or stoke past-time rivalries between families, as Carter has long-standing connections to the Forresters and the Logans.

Ad

This fight could also impact Deacon's position at Forrester Creations or lead to a closer examination of his emotional well-being.

Brooke's lingerie blunder on The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke will attempt to seduce Ridge with a surprise lingerie visit, hoping to rekindle their romance. Unfortunately, she won't even take the time to look and see who's coming through the door, and it just happens to be Taylor Hayes, not Ridge.

Ad

Taylor will be shocked and maybe even infuriated, particularly if she sees it as another manipulative ploy by Brooke to meddle. This vignette can have professional implications for Brooke, in particular because she continues to work for the company's lingerie line.

Ad

Ridge, caught between two women once more, will be forced to deal with another complicated love triangle drama that is complicated.

Luna's increasing fixation on The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna will continue to be obsessed with Will, although he remains attracted to Electra. She'll complain to her grandmother Sheila, who might begin to question Luna's motives and actions.

Sheila, otherwise a one to fuel nonsense, might reform if she thinks Luna is being unreasonable. This might spiral out of hand if Luna arrives at the hospital pretending to be worried about Liam, particularly if she thinks Steffy is being manipulative.

Ad

With tensions already heightened on The Bold and the Beautiful, there could be a physical altercation between Luna and Steffy.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More