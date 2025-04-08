The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 7, 2025): Deacon warns Carter whereas Liam fights to live

In the latest episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on April 7, 2025, Steffy begged Liam to wake up as he was unresponsive after flatlining, but Steffy held onto memories of their past and urged him to keep fighting. In the end, a small sign of life gave her hope.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke argued with Ridge, saying Hope deserved a second chance. Ridge disagreed, believing Hope needed to face the consequences. Carter tried to stay out of it, but old promises and emotions made things tense.

Over at Il Giardino, Hope opened up to Deacon about her heartbreak over Carter. Deacon reminded her he’d always be there and hinted Carter wasn’t the right guy. As Hope dealt with her pain, Finn comforted Kelly, not knowing Steffy was still at the hospital with Liam.

Steffy pleads as Grace fights to save Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful episode began with tension at the hospital as Liam flatlined. Dr. Grace Buckingham worked fast to save him while Steffy stood by, begging him to fight. Grace found a pulse and rushed Liam into surgery. Steffy stayed by his side the whole time.

After surgery, Grace told Steffy that the brain swelling had gone down, but Liam wasn’t out of danger. Steffy stayed with him, thinking about their past and asking him to wake up for their daughters, their family, and for her. Ultimately, Liam opened his eyes and squeezed her hand. Steffy cried with joy, believing her love helped bring him back.

Hope opens up to Deacon as heartbreak lingers

At Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope spoke to Deacon about how hurt she was after seeing Carter kiss Daphne. She thanked her dad for supporting her when she felt alone, especially after Ridge and Steffy turned on her. “I still love him,” she admitted.

Deacon understood her pain and said Carter didn’t lose as much as she did. He told Hope the right man would do anything for her and Carter wasn’t the one. Until she found someone better, he promised to always be there for her. Later, Deacon warned Carter at Forrester Creations. “You messed with my daughter. Bad move,” he said.

Ridge and Brooke spar over Hope’s fate

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke and Ridge argued over Hope’s future at the company. Brooke said Hope deserved another chance like Carter did. Ridge disagreed, saying Carter owned up to his mistake but Hope didn’t.

Brooke asked Carter to speak up. He stayed neutral but said Hope felt hurt. Ridge stood firm that Hope had to face the fallout. Brooke felt bad for not defending Hope earlier. Ridge told her not to protect someone who risked the company. Carter looked torn, caught between his feelings and loyalty.

Finn comforts Kelly while Steffy stays away

At home, Kelly showed Finn her dress for the daddy-daughter dance. She was excited but wondered where Steffy was. Finn comforted her and texted Steffy, but got no response. He didn’t know Steffy was still at the hospital with Liam, who had just woken up. As the episode ended, Liam was awake, Hope had support, and the drama continued.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

