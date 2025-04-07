"Stupid storyline" - The Bold and the Beautiful fans question why Hope might have power over Steffy in Liam's medical decisions

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy stays by Liam’s side after he collapses but struggles to balance work and caregiving. Hope, also worried about Liam, may step in. Meanwhile, Beth and Kelly see themselves as sisters since Liam is their father.

Steffy might ask Hope for help with Kelly, which could be tough for viewers since she recently fired Hope. Despite their tensions, they may need to work together for their kids and Liam.

Fans took to social media to criticize the storyline, questioning why Hope might have power over Liam’s medical decisions despite Steffy firing her. With their relationship taking an unexpected turn, viewers slammed the plot.

A user named Carolyn Mosby posted on Facebook on April 5, 2025, saying that Hope might have more power over Steffy when it comes to Liam's medical decisions because the former is Liam's last wife. Carolyn stated:

"Hope is Liam's last wife and she may have more power over Steffy when it comes to medical decisions for him."

One fan, going by the name Cynthia Anne, while addressing the situation where Steffy might ask Hope for help, slammed the show's storyline. Cynthia wrote:

"Stupid storyline."

A post made by a fan, slamming the show's storyline (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Several fans commented on the post and shared similar sentiments about the latest developments in the storyline of the daytime drama. Viewers voiced their opinions about the situation involving Hope, Steffy, and Liam.

While a netizen argued that Hope does not have any right to make decisions for Liam because they are divorced, another fan pointed out that an ex-wife has no say over their ex's medical needs.

More fan reactions, saying that Hope has no right to make medical decisions for Liam (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Viewers speculated what could happen next on the show while Steffy seeks Hope's help while Liam's life hangs in the balance. While a viewer commented that neither Steffy nor Hope can decide on Liam's health, another fan mentioned that Hope should have been called because her daughter, Beth, has as much right as Kelly.

Fans voice their opinions about the latest developments in the show (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Current plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that was released on April 4, 2025, Liam became dizzy and collapsed on the floor after his heated argument with Bill. His head hit the coffee table, and he fell to the floor after his vision blurred. After finding Liam unconscious, Steffy was horrified. She called for help, but Liam's condition worsened even when Dr. Grace Buckingham tried to help.

In this episode, Brooke interrupted Ridge while he was organizing Carter's new office. When she wanted Hope to be reinstated, Ridge turned down her request. His position did not change when Hope tried to take over the company with Carter.

However, Brooke did not give up. She told Ridge that Hope felt betrayed by everyone after getting fired from the company. When Brooke argued that Hope deserved the same treatment as Carter, Ridge pointed out that Carter had admitted his mistake, but Hope did not take any accountability.

Meanwhile, Setffy found Liam unconscious on The Bold and the Beautiful. She panicked to see Liam bloodied on the doorstep. Earlier, Steffy had informed Ridge that she needed to confront Bill for unleashing Luna. When she arrived at Bill's place, she did not find him, but found Liam collapsed outside the front door.

Then, Steffy ran to Liam and shouted his name, but Liam could barely breathe. She followed the instructions when the operator asked her not to move him. Despite being horrified, Steffy tried to remain calm. She kept talking to Liam to keep him awake and told him that help was coming.

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope informed Deacon that she did not want to return home because Brooke betrayed her. When Deacon offered her a place to stay, Hope hesitated to accept his offer.

Hope admitted that she was quite grateful to have Deacon to lean on in a time when she had no one else. Hope informed Deacon that Brooke chose Ridge and the Forresters over her own daughter. Later, Brooke tried to mend things with Hope, but the latter was reluctant to respond.

With the startling secrets coming to the surface and dramatic events unfolding in the show's storyline, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

