Why are there rumors of Liam Spencer leaving The Bold and the Beautiful? Details explored

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that was released on April 3, 2025, Liam Spencer, portrayed by Scott Clifton, collapsed on the floor following an argument with his father, Bill. As Liam's life hung in the balance, rumors about the actor leaving the show started surfacing.

At the Spencer mansion, Liam and Bill had a heated argument. Liam was disgusted that Bill prioritized Luna despite her ties to a murder. Furious, Liam threatened to cut ties, and Bill snapped back, saying he'd cut Liam off first. As the tension escalated, Bill became even angrier at Liam’s accusations.

Liam decided to leave the scene when Bill continued bashing him. When Bill slammed the door, Liam's vision blurred, and he collapsed on the floor. Bill asked his son not to leave before he returned home and left for a meeting. Liam became dizzy while he was alone and he fell on the floor. He hit his head on the coffee table as he collapsed.

However, the rumors remain unconfirmed, as the showrunners have not provided any clarification regarding the actor's departure. Neither has the actor addressed the rumors about his exit.

Viewers look forward to watching the next episodes to find out about the ultimate fate of Liam's character.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A glance at Liam Spencer's character as rumors spark about the actor's exit

In the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, Scott Clifton plays the role of Liam Spencer. His character first appeared on the show on July 19, 2010. Liam was introduced in the plot as media mogul Bill Spencer Jr.'s long-lost son.

Throughout Liam's tenure on the show, his character has become one of the key figures in the show. His romantic engagements had majorly impacted his narrative, especially his association with Hope and Steffy.

In his earlier days, Liam moved to Los Angeles to locate his biological father. He then started working at Spencer Publications. Previously, he believed that his father was either Ridge or Thorne. One of the most turbulent moments in Liam's life was when a DNA test revealed that Bill was his real father.

Liam was initially involved in a romance with Hope. However, he got married to Steffy, complicating the plot dynamics even further. They ended up getting divorced because of Bill's manipulations and Steffy's schemes. Later, he clashed with his half-brother, Wyatt Spencer, after he realized that both of them had feelings for Hope.

Due to his father's betrayal, Liam remained unsure about Kelly's paternity. However, it was later revealed that Kelly was his daughter. Later in his narrative, Liam decided to be with Hope, who was pregnant with his child.

As per the latest developments, Liam argued with Bill over Luna. After Bill asked him to leave, Liam collapsed on the floor, leaving fans wondering whether this marked the end for his character.

More about Scott Clifton: Everything you need to know as fans speculate the end of Liam Spencer's character

Scott Clifton, born October 31, 1984, in Los Angeles, is an American actor known for playing Liam Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful, Dillon Quartermaine on General Hospital, and Schuyler Joplin on One Life to Live. He has also appeared in Roswell, Undressed, Judging Amy, and several films.

Clifton has won three Daytime Emmy Awards in 2011, 2013, and 2017 for his performance as Liam Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful. He landed multiple prestigious nominations. Additionally, he also won the Soap Opera Digest Award for his role in General Hospital in 2005.

Viewers are eager to find out about the ultimate fate of his character, Liam Spencer, on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

