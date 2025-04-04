The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 3, 2025): Hope turns to Deacon and Liam collapses while Steffy doubles down on Luna

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on April 3, 2025, Liam and Bill had a heated argument about Luna, with Liam refusing to accept his father’s choices. Bill mocked Liam for quitting, insisting he couldn’t succeed without him. Meanwhile, Steffy and Ridge felt relieved at Forrester Creations now that Hope was no longer a distraction.

Deacon comforted a heartbroken Hope, blaming Carter for the takeover. Brooke and Katie discussed Hope’s reaction, with Katie urging patience while Brooke worried about her daughter’s growing resentment.

Ridge got a text from Detective Baker, hinting that Luna’s legal troubles weren’t over. Steffy insisted that Luna stay away from Finn. The Bold and the Beautiful episode ended with Liam collapsing after his emotional fight with Bill.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Thursday, April 3, 2025

Liam and Bill’s explosive confrontation

Liam and Bill’s relationship hit a breaking point as they fought over Luna and Bill’s choices. Bill mocked Liam for leaving Spencer Publications, but Liam refused to be manipulated. Their argument escalated when Bill accused Liam of being weak, while Liam called out Bill for blindly supporting Luna.

Liam warned that Luna could be dangerous, but Bill dismissed his concerns. Their fight became personal when Bill taunted Liam about his privileged upbringing, claiming he wouldn’t have succeeded without him. Liam demanded to hear that Bill loved him, but Bill stayed silent.

Bill then lashed out, calling Liam self-righteous and reminding him of his past mistakes. He warned Liam not to come back if he walked away. As Bill left, Liam, overwhelmed, lost his balance and collapsed, hitting his head on the coffee table. The Bold and the Beautiful episode ended with him lying unconscious on the floor.

Steffy and Ridge discuss life at Forrester Creations

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy and Ridge talked about how things were finally getting back to normal. Steffy was glad that Hope was no longer stirring up trouble at work. Ridge agreed but still sensed tension in the Logan family.

Their talk turned serious when Ridge got a message from Detective Baker. The detective was still trying to build a case against Luna, which worried them. Steffy insisted Luna should stay away from Finn and said she wouldn’t let her near him again. Ridge, remembering how close Steffy came to danger, gently reminded her to be careful.

Deacon vows to protect Hope

After feeling hurt and betrayed by both Brooke and Carter, Hope turned to Deacon for comfort. Deacon stood by her side, offering his full support and reminding her that she wasn’t alone. He blamed Carter for everything that went wrong with the Forrester takeover, believing that Carter was the true reason behind all the trouble Hope was facing. Deacon made it clear that he wanted to make things right.

Hope opened up to her father, sharing that she didn’t know whom she could trust anymore. Meanwhile, Katie tried to stay hopeful, telling Brooke that Hope would eventually calm down and see things more clearly. But Brooke wasn’t convinced. She had never seen Hope so upset and disconnected before. Brooke feared that if her daughter kept feeling this way alone, she might do something drastic.

Later, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon offered Hope a place to stay so she wouldn’t have to be around people who had hurt her. At first, Hope hesitated. She was worried about Sheila and didn’t feel safe with her around. But Deacon promised her that he would protect her no matter what. He told Hope to trust him and assured her he would never let anything happen to her.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

