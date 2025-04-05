The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from April 7 to 11, 2025

The upcoming week on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful brings emotional moments, heated showdowns, and shocking twists. Liam’s life is in danger, Steffy is furious, and Luna stirs up even more trouble. Hope must finally pick a side, and Bill finds himself facing the consequences of choices he made long ago.

Previously, Liam collapsed outside the Spencer mansion from a head injury. Steffy found him and called 911, but at the hospital, doctors discovered brain bleeding. As she tried to stay strong, Liam’s heart suddenly stopped.

While Finn was home with Kelly, unaware of Liam’s condition, Kelly eagerly awaited their daddy-daughter dance. At Forrester Creations, Brooke pushed Ridge to admit his feelings for her. Meanwhile, Deacon offered Hope a place to stay as she confessed her love and heartbreak over Liam.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 7 to 11, 2025

Monday, April 7 – Aftershock

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy will be in shock after seeing Liam flatline and will demand answers from the doctors. Finn struggles with being both a doctor and Liam’s well-wisher. Hope stays hopeful that Liam will pull through. Meanwhile, Deacon hears surprising news that could change everything between him, Hope, and Brooke.

Tuesday, April 8 – Rising tensions

As Liam fights to stay alive, Bill feels guilty and takes his anger out on others. Brooke wants Ridge to help calm things down in the family, but Ridge isn’t sure what to do. At the same time, Luna and Sheila continue to mess with Will and use Electra’s doubts to cause more problems in the relationship.

Wednesday, April 9 – Shadows of the past

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope will talk to Deacon about her future, leading to an argument at Il Giardino. Steffy blames Bill for what happened to Liam and brings up painful memories. Electra gets help from an old friend, while Finn starts to see through Luna’s lies and begins asking questions.

Thursday, April 10 – The breaking point

Brooke and Ridge fall into old patterns as she begs him to put their family first. Bill feels more guilty than ever and thinks about walking away from his company. Sheila feels like she’s losing control, so she tries something risky to tighten her grip on Will and Luna, but Electra gets in her way, and things take a dangerous turn.

Friday, April 11 – Heartbeat

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam’s condition will suddenly change, but no one knows if it’s good or bad. Steffy is heartbroken and makes a bold move that could change everything. Hope is torn between following what Liam wants and supporting her father. At the end of the episode, someone from the past shows up, and their return is sure to cause drama.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

