The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers: Steffy rescues Liam, Brooke pushes Ridge, and Finn gets devastating news

CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful first aired on American daytime television in March 1987 and has received critical acclaim and numerous Daytime Emmys. The soap opera was created by Lee and William Bell and focuses on the lives of the members of the Forrester, Logan, Carter, and Spencer families. The Bold and the Beautiful revolves around themes of business rivalries, romance, family feuds, and scandals.

Spoilers for the upcoming episode, set to be aired on April 4, 2025, revealed that the show will be filled with intense drama. The episode will see Steffy rescue Liam after finding him unconscious. Meanwhile, Finn will be seen having a discussion with Kelly about Liam. The episode will also see Brooke Logan talking to Ridge Forrester as she tries to sway him in Hope Logan's favor.

What to expect on the April 4, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

The latest episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful is set to be released on April 4, 2025. Spoilers for the episode revealed that Liam Spencer would suffer a huge medical emergency. In the previous episodes, he was shown having a huge fight with his father, Bill Spencer, about Liam's decision to help Luna Nozawa. He gave her refuge at the Spencer mansion after rescuing her from being incarcerated.

Bill had made it clear that he didn't want Liam to assert control over his decisions and had threatened to fire him if he did. The father and son duo had a huge fight, which ended with Liam quitting his job as a protest against his father. Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming episode, after Bill angrily heads off to work for an important meeting, Liam will fall, hit his head, and drop unconscious on the ground.

Steffy Forrester will have a confrontation planned with Bill Spencer and head over to the Spencer mansion to find Liam unconscious on the ground instead. Spoilers reveal that Steffy will call 911, and after their arrival, paramedics will take him to Dr. Grace Buckingham's hospital.

Meanwhile, John Finn Finnegan will have a conversation with Kelly, who will share stories of Liam. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed that their conversation will be cut short after Finn receives a call informing him about Liam's hospitalization.

Finn would have to navigate the situation so as not to disturb Kelly before he goes and visits Liam in the hospital.

Meanwhile, on the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke Logan will meet with Ridge Forrester and try to convince him about something. Spoilers for the upcoming episode reveal that Brooke would potentially try to push Ridge to give Hope a position back at Forrester Creations.

Recently, Steffy Forrester had kicked out Hope from her job, and Brooke would try to sway Ridge by using their history as leverage to try to make sure that Hope has a position at the company that she could come back to.

Fans and interested viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the show on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

