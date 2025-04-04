"Disgusting": The Bold and the Beautiful fans are unsettled by how Will and Luna's plot will unfold in the upcoming episodes

For longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful, drama is part of the experience. However, the current situation between Luna and Will is not only gaining traction but also facing intense criticism. What some expected to be a slow-burning love triangle has turned into something many fans consider disturbing.

Luna, just out of prison after a shocking pardon, is now looking at Will Spencer, despite his obvious devotion to Electra. The fan base is divided and vocal about where to draw the line.

With a known past of double homicide and attempted murder, Luna is not only back on the streets but also pursuing a much younger Will Spencer. This development has left many fans uneasy. Combined with her smirking, sneaky snooping, and the influence of her grandmother Sheila, the storyline has sparked debate, with some viewers choosing to skip ahead on or avoid it entirely.

"This Luna/Will thing is disgusting. I'm already thinking of skipping the show for awhile... She's just horrible to watch"

A fan posted on The Bold and the Beautiful fanpage, expressing their disappointment with the whole storyline, calling it disgusting. The post was flooded with comments from other fans supporting the stance.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Fans took it even further, saying that this plot isn't so much a classic soap twist as a horror story unfolding in slow motion. One fan theorized that Luna is just like her grandmother Sheila in all the worst ways, fixating on Will, manipulating situations, and placing herself to destroy everything that stands in her way.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Some were concerned about Will's character being drawn into what they feel is an unnecessary storyline. Many expressed disappointment that a seemingly rational teenager like Will would fall into Luna's scheme simply because he was frustrated with Electra's limits.

One fan noted that if the writers take this direction, they could risk losing viewers who wanted Will to be a needed change of pace from the usual Spencer men.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

The majority of fans commented that this storyline is "ruining" The Bold and the Beautiful for them, with some stating they plan to stop watching the soap for a while if this continues.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Recent development on The Bold and the Beautiful

In recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna has escaped from prison and quickly found herself in trouble again. Her unexpected release, arranged by Bill Spencer, has left everyone on edge, especially Steffy, who insists that Luna belongs in prison for her past transgressions.

Luna, however, has set her sights on Will Spencer and is going out of her way to insert herself into his life. After a brief and unsettling meeting with Will at a restaurant, where she propositioned him after Electra left, Luna returned to Sheila and recounted the encounter with wide-eyed excitement. Sheila pledged to help her granddaughter obtain whatever she wants.

Will told Electra he wasn't interested in Luna, but Electra didn't believe him. Determined to defend her relationship, she tracked down Luna and delivered a stern warning to back off. However, Luna remained unfazed, brushing it off with a smile.

This week's developments on The Bold and the Beautiful confirmed that Luna is making a deliberate effort to pursue Will. With Sheila backing her up, anything could happen next. Will might fall into Luna's trap or choose to stay with Electra.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

