The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers: Sheila pushes Luna towards Will as Finn wrestles with his heart

CBS' The Bold and The Beautiful, created by Lee and William Bell, has been a fan favorite since 1987, when it first aired on American daytime television. The show focuses on the lives of the members of the Forrester, Spencer, Logan, and Carter families. The plot revolves around themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, and family feuds.

The next episode of The Bold and The Beautiful is slated to release on April 1, 2025. Spoilers for this episode suggest that Finn will struggle to keep both Luna, his daughter, and Steffy Forrester, his wife, happy. Meanwhile, Sheila will help Luna Nozawa in an attempt to seduce Bill's son, Will Spencer.

What to expect on the April 1, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful?

As the spoilers suggest, the upcoming episode of The Bold and The Beautiful will see Finn having a tough time as he tries to make peace with himself. Recently, through a paternity test, he has found out that he is Luna Nozawa's biological father. Since then, he wants to have a working relationship with her.

Luna has previously been convicted of serious crimes. This includes killing two innocent men and being locked up in prison until Bill Spencer helped her get out and provided the Spencer mansion as a refuge for her. Luna tells Finn that if she has had a stable childhood, she might have turned out differently and not become a criminal.

Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester reacts adversely to the news of her husband Finn's proposal to build a bond with Luna. She asks him to maintain a distance from her and her entire family. Finn agrees to Steffy's idea of keeping Luna out of their lives but he finds it extremely difficult to do so.

Finn is already feeling guilty for not being a part of Luna's life for over 20 years and wants to make amends with her. In addition to this, the April 1 episode of The Bold and The Beautiful will feature Sheila and Luna planning and plotting together to seduce Will Spencer.

As seen in the latest episodes, Sheila has discovered that Luna is her granddaughter. She tells her husband, Deacon Sharpe, about it and he gets frustrated after hearing this revelation, as he is aware of Luna's criminal activites. Knowing that she has killed two of his closest friends, Deacon eventually asks Sheila to make a decision to have either him or Luna in her life, and Sheila picks Deacon.

However, she still wants to spend time with Luna and in the upcoming episode, Luna will open up to Sheila about her longing for Will Spencer. Sheila will give tips and tricks to her granddaughter for the same. Despite knowing that Will is in a relationship with Electra, Luna does not take a step back and tells him how she wants to be more than friends with him. But Will turns her down.

Watch the next episode of The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.

