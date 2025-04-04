"Liam finally found his backbone": The Bold and the Beautiful fans cheer Liam finally standing up to Bill's terrible judgment

On The Bold and the Beautiful, in a moment of courage and clarity, Liam Spencer is being complimented by many viewers who've patiently waited for him to emerge from his father's shadow.

The explosive episodes this week, which included Liam walking out of Spencer Publications and confronting Bill for standing up for Luna, have ignited a fan wave of encouragement as viewers are now solidly "Team Liam" for the first time in years.

Liam's battle with his father was personal, pointing to just how far down Bill has sunk since manipulating Luna's pardon, a convicted killer. For a man who professes to keep his family safe, most fans concurred with Liam's decision, but Bill defended a killer before his kids and grandkids.

Following a high-wire exchange that spanned from office grievances up to raw emotional scars, Liam announced that he would no longer remain a part of Spencer Publications or his father's moral accommodations.

"So glad Liam finally found his backbone. But Bill is out of his mind," a viewer wrote on The Bold and the Beautiful Facebook fan page.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans quickly rallied behind the episode’s breakout moment. A post about the episode on a The Bold and the Beautiful fan page was flooded with comments that praised Liam's move.

(Image via Facebook/@Bold & Beautiful Fans)

Most were in agreement that it was about time. Liam has been characterized as indecisive and too passive regarding Bill's mess for years. So when he flipped the script and confronted Bill, this moment impressed the fans.

(Image via Facebook/@Bold & Beautiful Fans)

(Image via Facebook/@Bold & Beautiful Fans)

The comments weren’t just about Liam standing up to Bill. They were also about holding Bill accountable. Fans are baffled by Bill’s sudden transformation from ruthless businessman to reckless savior. One fan asked the burning question about how Bill even had the power to get Luna pardoned.

Others pointed out the hypocrisy of Bill dumping Poppy for Luna’s crimes, only to then house Luna and defend her at all costs.

(Image via Facebook/@Bold & Beautiful Fans)

Some of The Bold and the Beautiful fans speculated that Bill might be repeating his infamous scheme with Sheila, suggesting he could have a secret plan involving Luna, but most don’t believe it.

(Image via Facebook/@Bold & Beautiful Fans)

Recent developments on The Bold and the Beautiful

The April 2 and 3 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful were filled with old-seething hate between Liam and Bill, spectacularly coming to a head. Having learned that Bill not only supported Luna's release from jail but set her free via a pardon, Liam lost it.

Furious that his father would stand up for a convicted murderer ahead of his own family, Liam resigned from Spencer Publications in anger. The battle became personal and emotional as Liam questioned his father's judgment and loyalty.

Bill struck back by accusing Liam of disrespect and overreaction. The heated conversation raged on until Bill stormed off, leaving Liam visibly shaken. Minutes later, Liam fainted, raising more questions about what kind of harm this family disintegration is causing him.

Meanwhile, Luna's presence is creating problems for other characters. Electra, who is already jealous, stood up to Luna when she found out she had propositioned Will behind her back.

The battle at Deacon's place revealed Luna's smirkish arrogance and Sheila's full endorsement. Sheila promised her granddaughter she'd get her to win over Will, raising warning signs about what the two of them would be scheming next.

Sheila's ongoing manipulation of Luna and keeping it from Deacon stirs more trouble. Luna finally made it clear that she was not leaving Will, even after Electra's message.

Meanwhile, Hope continues to struggle in the aftermath of her very public split from Brooke and Carter. Deacon stepped in as a support system, offering his daughter emotional support.

While the Spencer and Logan families dissolve, allegiances are tested, and the consequences will redefine some relationships in the future on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

