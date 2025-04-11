The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 10, 2025): Hope confronts Deacon, Steffy supports Liam and Carter remains in a dilemma

In the episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful on April 10, 2025, Hope questioned Deacon about his fight with Carter. Deacon tried to explain that he was only protecting her. At the hospital, Steffy stayed close to Liam as he recovered from a serious brain injury, and they reflected on their past together.

Deacon shared more about the fight, showing how frustrated he felt and how much he now understood Liam’s role in Hope’s life. Carter, still hurting from Hope, pulled away from a near-kiss with Daphne, unsure about what he really wanted.

Liam stayed in critical condition as Grace and Finn checked on him. He thanked Steffy for being there and said he wanted to keep what happened a secret from their daughters. Steffy tried to protect Kelly, while facing her own fears.

Liam thanks Steffy, but the danger is far from over

The Bold and the Beautiful episode began at the hospital, where Liam emotionally thanked Steffy for saving his life. She reminded him that he once saved her, too, when she almost drowned.

Finn walked in and was shocked to see Liam’s condition. Steffy explained about the brain bleed. Grace joined them and said Liam’s condition was still serious, and they were waiting on test results. Liam tried to stay calm and said he didn’t want Beth or Kelly to know how bad things were.

Hope confronts Deacon over his violent outburst

At Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon was thinking about his fight with Carter when Hope arrived, upset. She asked what happened and reminded him she hated violence. Deacon said Carter deserved it for not treating her right. Hope appreciated him standing up for her, but worried he could end up in jail.

Deacon admitted Carter’s words made him see Liam in a new light. He respected how much Liam loved his daughter. Hope agreed and said Liam had always been there for Beth and her. Still, she told Deacon to be more careful moving forward.

Carter wrestles with his past and future

At the office on The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter thought about Hope. Daphne came by, encouraged him to move on, and shared a close moment with him. They almost kissed, but Carter pulled back, not ready. Daphne told him she would wait until he was.

After she left, Carter looked at a photo of Daphne on a press release and realized he was still caught between his past with Hope and the chance at something new.

Steffy shields Kelly as Liam asks for the truth

At the hospital on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn and Grace talked about Liam’s condition. Grace asked if Finn knew about Liam’s past head injuries. Later, Liam asked Grace to be honest. She said they were hopeful but couldn’t promise anything with a brain injury. Liam thanked her, Steffy, and Finn for their support.

At home, Steffy and Finn tried to figure out what caused Liam’s fall. They realized it started with an argument. Just then, Kelly came home and asked for Liam. Steffy said he couldn’t be there right now. Kelly mentioned the father-daughter dance, and Steffy assured her Liam would do anything for her. Kelly smiled, not knowing the truth.

Hope reflects on Liam’s role in her life

Hope and Deacon kept talking, and Hope admitted she hadn’t seen Liam in a while. She felt bad about how things ended and said she couldn’t imagine life without him. Deacon saw she still cared deeply for Liam. Later, Liam asked Grace again about his future. She said they were hopeful, but things were still uncertain.

The Bold and the Beautiful can be watched on CBS and Paramount Plus

