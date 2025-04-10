"Hope should be told about Liam"— The Bold and the Beautiful fans argue that being a co-parent, Hope has a right to know about Liam's accident

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that premiered on April 9, 2025, Steffy stayed by Liam's side when he regained his senses at the hospital. After Liam had recovered, Steffy asked him to remember what led to his collapse. Although Liam was weak and confused, he recalled having a fight with his father, Bill.

Liam remembered that he told his father about quitting his job over Luna. He said that Bill blamed him for hurting his family. Right before he collapsed, Bill asked him to leave the house. While Liam thanked Steffy for saving him, she asked him if Bill had hurt him. When Finn arrived at the scene, she asked Liam to tell him the truth.

With the current ongoings in the show's storyline, viewers wondered why nobody informed Hope about Liam's accident. Fans took to social media to express their opinions about the situation involving Liam's health crisis. Several users shared their thoughts, saying that Hope deserves to know about Liam because she shares a daughter with him, named Beth.

In the previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, when Liam collapsed on the floor after his argument with Bill, a user named Teri Smith posted on Facebook on April 5, 2025, saying Hope should be told about Liam.

"You know I don't give a flying F about you Hope haters. Liam has 2 daughters and Hope should be told about Liam," Teri stated.

A post made by a fan, saying that Hope should be told about Liam (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Several fans commented on the thread and continued the conversation, sharing similar sentiments regarding Hope being informed about Liam's accident. While a netizen wondered how long it would take for Steffy to inform Hope about the situation, other fans agreed that Hope has a right to be told about Liam's health condition.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/ The Bold and the Beautiful)

Many viewers voiced their interpretations about the aftermath of Liam's accident. While a fan pointed out that Finn would be the first person to find out about Liam's accident, another viewer looked forward to seeing Hope putting Steffy in her place after finding out about the situation.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/ The Bold and the Beautiful)

Current plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on April 9, 2025. In this episode, Steffy asked Liam about what happened to him that led to his health crisis. Liam, on the other hand, did not want their daughter to find out about his accident, but Steffy could not just stay quiet.

When Finn saw Bill walking by, he stopped him for a conversation. Bill told him that he was on his way to meet a business associate, but Finn asked him about Luna. Finn was quite upset about whatever Luna did, including two deaths.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill dismissed Finn's concerns and told him that he simply helped Luna get out of prison. He also told Finn that Liam got upset over Luna and decided to quit his job, blaming him for taking Luna's side.

On the other hand, Luna told Sheila that she could not stop thinking about her father. Sheila was happy to feel accepted, and assured Luna that she would always be there for her. When they talked about Finn, Luna talked about feeling a strong bond with him.

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon threatened Carter at Forrester Creations and blamed him for Hope's troubles. Daphne interrupted their argument and said that Carter did the right thing. However, Deacon was not convinced by her words.

Deacon warned Carter to stay away from Hope and also blamed Daphne for hurting her. Daphne helped Carter with his injuries after Deacon left the scene. As they discussed everything that happened, Carter confessed that things looked bad.

With shocking secrets piling up and dramatic events unwinding in the show's storyline, fans of the show are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

