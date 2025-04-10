The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 9, 2025): Steffy presses Liam and questions Bill’s role in the collapse

In the latest episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on April 9, 2025, Steffy tried to get answers from Liam after his collapse. At the same time, Finn confronted Bill about Luna and the trouble she brought with her.

Sheila and Luna grew closer, sharing heartfelt moments and troubling promises about sticking together as a family. Meanwhile, Deacon clashed with Carter over what happened to Hope at work. Daphne stepped in, but the sides were already taken.

There were also some unexpected sparks. Steffy started to suspect Bill may have hurt Liam. Finn and Bill butted heads, and Luna worried about her future with her dad.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Steffy pushes Liam to remember

The Bold and the Beautiful episode began at the hospital, where Steffy sat with Liam, urging him to remember what led to his collapse. Liam was confused and weak but slowly began to recall a fight with his father, Bill. He remembered quitting his job over Luna and how Bill blamed him for hurting their family. Just before collapsing, Bill had told him to leave.

Liam looked shocked and muttered, “My dad,” and Steffy asked if Bill had hurt him. Liam didn’t want anyone to know, especially not their daughter, but Steffy couldn’t stay quiet. She called Finn and asked him to come right away. When he arrived, Steffy told Liam to tell the truth.

As the episode ended, Liam thanked her for saving him, but the question of Bill’s involvement still hung in the air.

Finn and Bill face off

At the hospital on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn saw Bill walk by and stop him for a talk. Bill said he was visiting a business associate, but Finn brought up Luna. Finn was still upset over everything Luna had caused, including two deaths and Steffy almost dying.

Bill didn’t seem to care. He said he helped by getting Luna out of prison and brushed off Finn’s concerns. He added that Liam had also gotten emotional and quit after blaming him for siding with Luna.

When Finn pushed, Bill got defensive and said Finn was just like everyone else who couldn’t see that Luna deserved a second chance. The conversation ended with clear tension between them.

Luna and Sheila bond and plot

At Bill’s house, Luna told Sheila she’d been feeling happy lately, especially because of Will. However, she also couldn’t stop thinking about her father. Sheila was thrilled to feel accepted and promised Luna she would always be there for her.

They talked about Finn, and Luna said she felt a strong bond with him. Sheila related, saying she felt the same when Finn learned she was his mom. However, she warned Luna that Steffy once came between her and Finn and said she wouldn’t let that happen again.

Deacon threatens Carter

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon lashed out at Carter, blaming him for Hope’s troubles and accusing him of taking the Forresters’ side. Daphne stepped in, calling Carter’s actions noble, but Deacon didn’t care. He warned Carter to stay away from Hope and even blamed Daphne for hurting her too.

After Deacon left, Daphne helped Carter with his injuries. They talked about everything that happened, and Carter admitted things looked bad. Daphne said Hope’s career was back at the beginning.

Fans can watch new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount Plus.

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More