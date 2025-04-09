Is The Bold and the Beautiful renewed? Everything you need to know

Since its 1987 debut, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a staple on daytime television, famous for its frenetic pace and complex family power struggles. Filmed in Los Angeles, the series is about the lives and family power struggles of the Spencer, Logan, and Forrester families, united by the fashion-conscious lives of Forrester Creations.

Ad

And now, the show has seen a thumping vote of faith from CBS, which has committed the future of the show to a couple of years ahead. CBS announced on April 8, 2025, that The Bold and the Beautiful was officially renewed for three more seasons, which will extend it to the 2027-2028 television season.

That would be equivalent to the show officially being in its 41st year, placing it as one of the longest-running scripted series on television.

Ad

Trending

The Bold and the Beautiful has been airing for 38 years

The renewal follows the same kind of deal the show had with CBS for three years, which expired in 2022. A typical renewal process indicates that the network is pleased with the show's ratings and is betting on continued success for the show. The Bold and the Beautiful has 3.2 million viewers per show, including a week's worth of time-shifted and multi-platform viewing.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Besides its ratings success on TV, the show is also growing on streaming. It's 8% higher in ratings on Paramount+, where it streams on-demand. This viewership change is a signal that the show is strong in an era of media fragmentation and is attracting legacy daytime viewers and new streaming viewers both.

The soap is made by Bradley Bell, the showrunner and executive producer at Bell-Phillip Television. Bell has had hands-on involvement with the program throughout its entire run, leading through changing audience demand and market trends.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful has a cast that blends heritage and new energy

Ad

The cast is no longer led by old characters, but a mix of old and new characters, where heritage can be met with new plotlines. The cast, except for McCook and Lang, also includes Thorsten Kaye, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Don Diamont, Kimberlin Brown, Heather Tom, Tanner Novlan, Lawrence Saint-Victor, and Rebecca Budig, among others.

March 2025 was similarly an unusual period of the year for the series when actress Heather Tom celebrated her record-breaking 35-year career milestone on daytime television by directing and writing the show's first women-only episode.

Ad

Directed as a whole for Women's History Month, the episode included not just Tom but other guest actors such as Katherine Kelly Lang, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Annika Noelle, Rebecca Budig, and Jennifer Gareis.

This was the initial production that the series had conceived from beginning to end based on women's talent on and off screens, as part of a common industry drive toward diversity and ensemble creativity.

Recent Developments on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

At Forrester Creans, Ridge was impressed with Zende and Daphne Rose's work as accountability discussions emerged again. Hope was still stubborn after being ousted, denying responsibility for the current happenings, unlike Carter and Brooke, who took responsibility for their actions.

Because of this, Hope's story has been put on hold, and she is no longer in the company. At the same time, Deacon lost his temper and physically assaulted Carter following a heated argument.

Ad

The two engaged in a fight after Carter told Deacon that he had failed Hope, which made Deacon fly into a rage. Luckily, Daphne Rose intervened before the fight escalated further.

Meanwhile, at the Logan mansion, Brooke urged Hope to think about what she wanted from Carter. Hope was hurt by his loyalty to the Forresters, but Brooke reminded her that it wasn't fair to ask him to give up his career and who he was.

Ad

At the hospital, Liam started coming back to life but was confused and disoriented. Steffy remained with him, explaining to him about his injuries and what happened in the accident.

Dr. Grace Buckingham examined him, affirming the gravity of the situation. In the meantime, Finn was concerned about Steffy and Liam's silence, talking to Li because he did not know Liam was hospitalized.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More