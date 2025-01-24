“Li is her own worst enemy”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans believe Li’s mean-spirited and miserable attitude is her downfall

Lately, Li's character on The Bold and the Beautiful has sparked much chatter among viewers. Her tough, combative nature has made her a polarizing figure, with many fans blaming her for creating her problems.

Recent episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful have highlighted her strained relationships with Jack and Poppy, sparking debates about her actions and their consequences. Her obsession with proving Luna’s paternity has caused tension, leaving fans divided. While some respect her persistence, others think she’s just being needlessly cruel.

Viewers have zeroed in on Li’s stubbornness and refusal to let things go, even when it’s clear she’s pushing people away. One fan commented on The Bold and The Beautiful Facebook fan page, expressing frustration with Li's character.

Trending

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Another fan joked that Jack’s infidelity was almost inevitable because of Li’s personality. They called her mean-spirited and hard to deal with, suggesting her behavior drove Jack away. This comment struck a chord with others who feel Li’s attitude is her biggest flaw.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Others described Li as constantly angry and controlling. Fans pointed out that she rarely smiles or shows kindness, making her appear bitter and unhappy. Her stern expressions and sharp tone stand out compared to other characters on the show.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Some viewers criticized Li for jumping to conclusions without listening to anyone else. They noted she often creates her version of events and sticks to it, even when the facts don’t back her up. This habit, they said, only makes her more isolated.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

A few fans tried to see things from Li’s perspective, suggesting her behavior might be rooted in years of frustration and betrayal. They argued that her tough marriage and past hurts have made it hard for her to trust or show softer emotions.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

But not everyone was sympathetic. Some called her “mean” or even “evil,” accusing her of being a bully. They felt her overbearing nature was causing more harm to herself than to anyone else.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Recent developments involving Luna on The Bold and The Beautiful

In recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Li’s obsession with Luna’s paternity has caused major drama. She confronted Jack and Poppy, demanding a paternity test to determine whether Jack was Luna’s father. Her accusations have strained her relationship with Jack and dragged Poppy into the mess.

Jack has had enough of Li’s relentless behavior, snapping at her during one heated exchange. Meanwhile, Poppy has denied any wrongdoing, but Li refuses to back down. Her fixation on uncovering the truth has led to explosive arguments, with no end in sight.

As the story unfolds, Li’s relationships are crumbling. Jack is fed up with her inability to move on, and Poppy has accused her of being out of control. Fans are now waiting to see how the paternity test plays out. Will it prove Li right, or will it leave her even more isolated? Either way, The Bold and The Beautiful viewers are glued to their screens, eager to see what happens next.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback