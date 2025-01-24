The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Jack can’t be Luna’s father if Poppy’s and his claims are true

The mystery around Luna Nozawa's paternity is growing murkier on The Bold and the Beautiful as Li tested Jack Finnegan for the paternity match on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. However, Jack denied having any romantic alliance with Poppy— something Li refused to believe. However, spoilers hint that Jack may be right this time and has no connection to Luna's parentage.

Despite divorcing Jack over the truth about Finn's parentage, Li has close ties with her adopted son, Finn Finnegan. However, Luna's parentage may sour the relationship if Finn has something to do with it.

On the other hand, if Finn and Luna are more closely related than being cousins, Finn's marital life will face turmoil. Luna had abducted and locked his wife, Steffy, besides committing two murders, and the latter will not forgive Finn if he has any connection with a criminal.

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest-running CBS daily soaps, airing since March 1987. The storyline's premise revolves around the Forrester family's fashion business and their dynamics with others including associates, the Logans, and rivals, the Spencers.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What are the current plot dynamics about Luna's parentage?

Luna Nozawa tried to alter her paternity test results to prove Bill Spencer Jr. as her father. Meanwhile, she believed that homeless former rockstar, Tom Starr, was her father. She killed Tom, and later, Hollis, for finding out the evidence. Moreover, she framed her mother, Poppy Nozawa, for the crimes, while she tried to get close to Bill.

However, Steffy Forrester, caught on to some inexplicable discrepancies in Luna's behavior, leading to the young intern drugging and locking up the Forresters Creations' CEO. While Luna waited for the demolition company to tear down the building where she caged Steffy, Finn rescued his wife. Thanks to Steffy's statement, Luna landed in prison and Poppy was released.

However, Luna's aunt and Finn's adoptive mother, Li Nozawa, continued to look out for Luna's biological father. After the tests run with Tom Starr's liver sample proved he was not Luna's father, she suspected her former husband, Jack Finnegan, as the father.

Li called both, her sister, Poppy, and Jack to her office and accused them of having an affair behind her back. While Jack and Poppy denied any such event in the past that might have led to Jack fathering Luna, Li proceeded to draw Jack's blood for the paternity test on January 22, 2025.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What turn will Luna's paternity arc likely take?

If Jack's paternity test proves he is Luna's father, the legal expert father may try to exonerate the criminal daughter. While this would be beneficial for Luna, Finn may get a delinquent half-sister to support despite his wife's displeasure.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, as well as actor Ted King, hint at a bigger surprise. Ted King, who plays Jack Finnegan, spoke to TV Insider in an interview published on January 21, 2025. He hinted at a shocking twist with a new layer in the story arc.

"I found myself thinking, ‘Oh wow, so this is what’s going to happen?! That’s a whole new layer that I hadn’t thought of before I got those scripts’," he said.

Putting this piece of information with what The Bold and the Beautiful lead writer Bradley Bell had revealed— in a TV Insider interview dated January 2, 2025— about Finn and Steffy's marriage facing a major challenge in the upcoming storyline, Luna's parentage mystery is likely to become an exciting arc. The test results may reveal not Jack Finnegan, but Finn Finnegan, to be Luna's father.

While Finn has had a blemish-free character and has not shown any guilt connected to his aunt, Poppy may be responsible for this twist in the tale. Since her famous spiked mints had created problems with Zende Forrester, it may be a safe guess that the mints drugged and manipulated Finn's unconscious actions.

However innocent Finn may be, if he is proven to be Luna's biological father, Steffy will be as devastated as Finn. The reveal has the potential to rock their stable marriage, especially if Finn tries to get close to his daughter, a double murderer who has tried to kill Steffy.

Catch the upcoming drama on Luna's parentage on The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.

