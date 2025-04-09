The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers: Finn and Bill clash over Luna while Liam’s memory lapse fuels tension

CBS' The Bold and The Beautiful first aired on American daytime television on March 23, 1987, and has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards for its storylines and character arcs. Created by Lee and William Bell, the show focuses on themes of romance, family feuds, and business rivalries. The Bold and The Beautiful revolves around the lives of the members of the Forrester, Logan, Spencer, and Carter families.

The spoilers for next episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, slated to be aired on April 9, 2025, suggest that Liam Spencer will struggle to remember what exactly happened to him when he suffered a head injury, which landed him in the hospital. Meanwhile, John Finn Finnegan will have a conversation with Bill Spencer about Luna Nozawa's actions.

What to expect from April 9 episode of The Bold and The Beautiful?

In the April 9 episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, spoilers suggest that Liam Spencer will have a hard time at the hospital. Liam recently got into a huge fight with his father, Bill Spencer, regarding him providing asylum to Luna Nozawa, a known criminal. They argued and in the midst of the debate, Liam had quit his job.

Right after Bill left the scene, he suffered from a massive attack and needed to be hospitalized. Steffy Forrester was the one who had made sure that he reached the hospital in the nick of time.

According to the spoilers, Liam will finally be able to recall his name under Doctor Grace Buckingham's care at the hospital. He might gain consciousness and become alert enough to answer the questions asked. However, one of the major things that he will not be able to recall is how his head injury happened in the first place.

Liam will try very hard to remember bits and pieces about what had happened but will be unable to come up with a concrete story. Doctor Grace Buckingham will also be suspicious of some ill activity surrounding Liam's fall. Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester will theorize that Luna Nozawa could be a potential suspect with ulterior motives to cause harm to Liam.

Elsewhere on The Bold and The Beautiful, John Finn Finnegan will have a fight with Bill Spencer over Luna Nozawa's actions in the upcoming episode. Finn, Luna's biological father, will accuse Bill of ensuring that she was freed from the prison earlier. Finn will also express frustration over the fact that Bill provided her with a safe space to live in despite knowing that she killed two innocent people in cold blood.

Bill Spencer will reiterate that he considered giving Luna a second chance after she promised to be a better person and do right by others, and Finn should also do the same, especially since he's Luna's father. He will accuse Finn of being a parent who's unable to forgive his children and ask him to be kinder towards Luna.

In the middle of their conversation, both Bill and Finn will find out about Liam Spencer's health predicament from Steffy, adding more worry to their lives.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More