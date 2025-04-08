“She may assume Luna hit Liam” – The Bold and the Beautiful fans speculate Steffy will twist the truth

The drama is running high in The Bold and the Beautiful as Liam Spencer's dramatic medical crisis left viewers arguing about who or what could have been responsible.

Ad

It started when Liam fell outside Bill's house after an argument. His fall was unexpected, and soon Steffy Forrester was at the scene, finding him unconscious and in a pitiful state, needing medical care.

While audiences observed the situation unfold and noticed that Liam's state was due to a medical emergency and not any foul play, it didn't deter the rumor mill from working overtime.

Speculation is going haywire among fans, with many preparing for the likelihood that Steffy will manipulate the situation to suit her purpose, potentially by dishonestly accusing Luna Nozawa.

Ad

Trending

Steffy's long history of not trusting Luna and her habit of jumping to conclusions during emotional situations make the possibility not far-fetched for many viewers. Steffy's history of trying to control or dispose of threats to her family has some fans believing she's not above spinning a yarn.

"Steffy is going to Lie and say Luna hit Liam. SMH"

A post by a fan on The Bold and the Beautiful fanpage speculated that Steffy is going to lie and twist the truth. The post was flooded with comments from fans with their theories.

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Other comments were an expression of a general perception that Steffy's bias towards Luna could cloud her judgment. People recalled her past threats and accusations and believed she had been waiting for a reason to accuse Luna.

Ad

Even some recalled her previous statement that Luna should be sent back to jail "by any means necessary."

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

On the other hand, defenders of Steffy insisted that she wouldn’t jump to conclusions without evidence. These fans countered that Steffy is being unfairly criticized and that her genuine concern for Liam, who is also the father of her daughter, Kelly, would make her an honest woman. They refuted the tale that she's planning to destroy Luna's life.

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

At the same time, another group of The Bold and the Beautiful fans pointed to the possibility of misinterpretation and the ambiguity of the moment. This third group acknowledged that while Steffy may not be lying in the classical sense, she can easily misread things based on how things appear to her, especially considering she does not trust Luna and has an emotional reaction to seeing Liam.

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

What happened to Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Liam's fall was because of a medical emergency following a dramatic confrontation with Bill Spencer, according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers on April 8. Stumbling inside, he then collapsed again on the porch.

Ad

Steffy found him and called for help, but the extent of his injuries led to standard questions from authorities about possible foul play. Although Luna wasn't within miles of the Spencer estate now, Steffy has consistently assumed that Luna is dangerous and consistently speaks in terms of Luna's "violent nature" and prior instability.

Spoilers report Steffy is likely to seize the opportunity to find causation between unrelated things and blame Luna for what appears from her perspective as an attack. What makes it harder is the fact that the memory of Liam can be compromised due to the head injury.

Ad

Ad

When he is recovering, the possibility exists that he might not be able to recall properly what happened, allowing Steffy's conjecture to gain ground and spread. With the police guaranteed to get involved and Finn caught between his wife and his daughter, this could spiral out of control in a flash.

Whether Steffy is knowingly twisting the truth or simply reacting out of fear, one thing's certain: Luna's future, and her relationship with Finn, may be at stake on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ad

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More