What happened to Liam Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful? Details explored

Liam Spencer's story arc on The Bold and the Beautiful was on the back burner for a long time till recently. He was recently seen reconnecting with Steffy Forrester, lamenting how he threw his opportunities away, or visiting his father, Bill Spencer, when the latter inexplicably stayed home, trying to hide Luna Nozawa in the Spencer mansion.

Ad

It was again Bill's role in letting Luna out of the prison that brought father and son face-to-face. However, Liam had a fatal fall at his father's mansion, leading to intracranial bleeding. While he flatlined for a few moments, he had surgery and seemed to be getting his consciousness back.

Liam Spencer has been part of The Bold and the Beautiful storyline since 2010, played by Scott Clifton. The highlight of his arc has been his complex love triangle with Steffy and Hope Logan. He has children with both women and is known to be a great father to his kids. However, both women moved on to other relationships, and Liam was left alone. The current arc seems to line him up with one of his lady loves.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful remains one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on CBS since March 1987.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Liam has an unfortunate disaster

Ad

Recently, an agitated Steffy Forrester met Liam Spencer and discussed his father, Bill Spencer Jr.'s actions in getting Luna Nozawa out of prison. Since Liam was worried about his father's stay-at-home condition a few weeks ago, he got worked up by Steffy's emotional outburst.

On Wednesday's episode, dated April 2, 2025, Liam confronted his father at the Spencer mansion. Despite Liam's insistence, Bill had no definite answer about his actions. Liam emphasized how Bill had put everyone in danger from a murderer.

Ad

He pointed out how his brother, Wyatt Spencer, was gone, and his little brother, Will Spencer, was staying with his mother, all because of Bill's behavior. He even threatened to quit the company and leave his father. The next The Bold and the Beautiful episode on Thursday, April 3, 2025, saw an exasperated Bill walking out of the house as Liam ranted about him being selfish.

Ad

However, as Bill walked out, Liam suffered blurry vision and fainted, hitting his head on the coffee table. He regained consciousness after a few minutes and tried to get out of the house. Again, he fell unconscious outside the front door, hitting his head, this time, at the doorstep.

Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester, coming over to blast Bill Spencer again, arrived to find Liam passed out. She called the authorities and had him taken to the hospital. As Dr. Grace Buckingham checked up on him, Liam's heartbeat stopped. Dr. Buckingham rushed him into the OT since he had an intracranial hemorrhage.

Ad

A surgery was done to relieve Liam's intracranial pressure. Dr. Buckingham warned about Liam's brain damage. As such, Steffy sat next to him, calling out his name. On Monday's episode, dated April 7, 2025, Liam was seen stirring and squeezing Steffy's hand.

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (April 7 to 11, 2025)

The Bold and the Beautiful: What may happen to Liam after this incident?

Ad

Since Liam suffered multiple injuries and the extent of his brain damage is as yet unknown, he may suffer some amount of memory loss. He will likely wake up to find Steffy sitting next to him and forget that they are divorced. He may even forget Hope Logan. Alternatively, he may forget Steffy and remember Hope.

Since Liam's return to the central storyline hints at a renewal of a romantic arc, it may involve one of the two women he was involved with. Currently, Hope is single and may be paired with Liam. On the other hand, Steffy's past with Liam has been alluded to in her recent story arc.

Ad

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next 2 weeks (April 9 to 18, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out how damaging Liam's injury is and what the future holds for him, on CBS every weekday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More