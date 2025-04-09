The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 8, 2025): Steffy sticks close to Liam's side while Deacon attacks Carter

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. In this episode, Zende dropped a truth bomb while talking to Ridge about the future of Forrester Creations. Meanwhile, Deacon confronted Carter and accused him of using his daughter. Later, Liam found Steffy by his side after undergoing brain surgery.

For those who are unfamiliar with the show, The Bold and the Beautiful premiered for the first time on March 23, 1987. The CBS soap opera has been one of the longest-running shows in American television history since its inception. Conceived by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the daytime drama revolves around the Forrester family.

Everything that happened on the April 8, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

Zende drops a truth bomb

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that was released on April 8, 2025, Zende and Daphne talked to Ridge, who was one of the co-CEOs of Forrester Creations. He assured them that their positions were safe and not at risk after the latest shakeup in the company. Ridge said that he planned to reassign Zende to a new design job.

Zende shocked everyone by questioning why Hope was fired while Carter wasn’t. Ridge, unsettled, compared Zende’s stance to Brooke’s, but Zende defended Hope.

He acknowledged Carter’s guilt over stealing the company but felt it was unfair that only Hope faced the consequences. Daphne disagreed, insisting Carter was honorable and that Hope had used him for her own gain.

With the current goings-on, fans wonder whether Zende's job is at risk for defending the Logans.

Deacon attacks Carter

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter came face-to-face with Deacon while the latter warned him. In the meantime, Deacon accused Carter of using his daughter, Hope, and breaking her heart. Carter countered his allegations and said that Deacon was the first man to ever break his daughter's heart for his past actions. Carter did not take Deacon's threat very well.

In a shocking twist, Deacon knocked Carter out. As Deacon decided to hurt Carter physically to make his message clear, the two of them engaged in an intense fight. However, Daphne arrived at the scene and quickly broke up the fight. She figured out that Deacon was there to defend Hope's honor by punishing Carter. Daphne told Deacon that Hope was already fired from Forrester Creations.

As tensions rise between Deacon and Carter, viewers wonder whether Deacon will lose the fight or will continue to defend his daughter.

Steffy sticks close to Liam

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam had to undergo emergency brain surgery. Previously, his health worsened when he collapsed on the floor after his vision blurred. Steffy called for help and tried to keep Liam awake. She remained by Liam's side while the doctors treated him.

Liam finally woke up after undergoing brain surgery. He could not figure out where he was, why he fell, and what caused his health crisis. He found Steffy by his side after regaining his senses. Steffy asked him whether he remembered anything. She asked him several questions about his health and wanted to know what had happened to him. However, Carter struggled to answer her questions.

As Liam regains consciousness, fans wonder whether he will remember anything and what exactly he will remember. With dramatic events unraveling in the show's storyline, viewers eagerly await to find out what happens next on the CBS daytime drama.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

