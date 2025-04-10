The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers: Finn consults on Liam’s case while Daphne pushes Carter to forget Hope

Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming April 10, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that the episode will be filled with a lot of drama. Steffy Forrester will spend time beside Liam Spencer at the hospital and call for Finn, and Daphne Rose will spend time with Carter Walton, trying to convince him to try to move on from Hope Logan.

Ad

CBS' The Bold and The Beautiful, first premiered on American daytime television in 1987 and was created by Lee and William Bell. The show is set in Los Angeles and focuses on the lives of the members of the Forrester, Spencer, Carter, and Logan families. The Bold and The Beautiful revolves around themes of romantic relationships, family feuds, drama, scandals, and business rivalries.

What to expect on the April 10, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

In the April 10, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, spoilers revealed that John Finn Finnegan will find out about Liam Spencer's medical condition. Steffy Forrester will ask Finn to come to the Intensive Care Unit, the room where Liam Spencer was resting, and update him on Liam's health.

Ad

Trending

While Finn seemed to be extremely shocked about what had happened to him suddenly, he was relieved to find out that his surgery was successful and he was already in recovery.

Ad

Finn will also have a conversation with Doctor Grace Buckingham, who was Liam's doctor, and try to understand what to continue to do to make the recovery process seamless for Liam. Since Finn was aware of the fact that Liam was an extremely important person in both Steffy and Kelly's lives, he would step up further to try to help in any way he could.

Liam Spencer will have a conversation with Steffy Forrester regarding keeping his medical condition under wraps from everyone, but Steffy will be able to convince him to at least divulge some information to her. Kelly had already been asking many questions regarding where Liam had been and would end up becoming more suspicious if he also ended up missing their special father-daughter dance.

Ad

Steffy will ask Liam to try to share the information with Kelly, but leave out the gory details. In the upcoming April 10, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, Bill Spencer, Liam's father, will also end up finding out about his son's health and end up being shocked at the news.

Ad

Meanwhile, at the Forrester Creations office, Daphne Rose will have a conversation with Carter Walton regarding moving on from Hope Logan and his past relationship with her. She will try to convince him to put everything that had happened in the past in the back and begin a new chapter. Carter Walton will have to make an important decision regarding his future prospects with Daphne Rose.

Carter had been struggling with trying to move on from Hope Logan, but also had been trying to make Hope Logan understand how wrong the coup against Forrester Creations that they had planned was. Hope had been extremely adamant regarding their decision. Daphne Rose will also try to convince Carter that he would be able to enjoy his freedom a lot if he chose to move on.

Ad

Ad

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More