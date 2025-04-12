The Bold and the Beautiful preview sees Liam’s dire prognosis, Luna’s seduction, and Sheila throwing cake on Poppy

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, things are going to heat up in some of its storylines. The weekly preview shows that Liam Spencer's condition is deteriorating, and his future looks grim after doctors share that his tumor can't be surgically removed.

Steffy Forrester will be forced to break sad news to their daughter, Kelly, protecting her from the extent of the disaster. Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa swaps costumes for lingerie as she daringly tries to seduce Will Spencer at Forrester Creations.

She will attempt to capture Will's heart with charm and daring without realizing what may happen to her if someone enters. At Il Giardino, things will get heated when Poppy Nozawa clashes with Sheila Carter.

A verbal conflict will turn into an all-out food fight, with dessert slammed by Sheila into Poppy's face. Finn will sit down with Bridget Forrester and Grace Buckingham to deliver some bad news on Liam's condition, with ominous signs going out regarding a catastrophe in the offing.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam's inoperable tumor shakes on The Bold and the Beautiful

Spencer Family Liam Spencer will find out from Bridget and Grace that his condition cannot be treated. As much as Finn is optimistic and insists that Liam is fortunate to be alive, the prognosis will verify that Liam has an inoperable brain tumor.

The doctors will explain how the tumor is located, such that surgery will be too risky. While Liam has been through gruesome accidents before, this time around, there will be no easy way out.

Wanting to keep things normal, Liam will try to get out of the hospital to attend Kelly's next father-daughter dance. His physical incapacity will come in the way of this, though.

Steffy will be stuck with the sad duty of informing Kelly that Liam can't attend the event, selecting her words very carefully in order not to inform her of the full magnitude of his illness.

Luna spices up the sparks with Will at Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful

In the meantime, Luna Nozawa will become more aggressive in her quest for Will Spencer. Having sneaked into Forrester Creations in disguise, Luna will shed the theatrics and come back in lingerie.

She will ask Will's opinion on what she should try next, clearly attempting to make the moment more intimate. Will will try to keep the professional air about, but Luna's aggressive behavior will put him on the spot.

As the tension builds and Luna grows more brazen by the second, their meeting will likely be interrupted, perhaps by Electra Forrester or another character passing by. Luna's actions will suggest that she is more interested in avoiding consequences than in conquest, laying the groundwork for potential repercussions later.

Sheila and Poppy's struggle results in cake on The Bold and the Beautiful

Back at Il Giardino, there will be a hot-tempered face-off between Sheila Carter and Poppy Nozawa. After hearing dreadful news about Luna's past, Sheila will transform her attitude towards Poppy, no longer viewing her with indifference.

In the face-off, Sheila will label Poppy as a "slut" and claim that she used to control Finn years earlier. Poppy will not stop and will spit back accusations at Sheila, mentioning her criminal history.

What will be argued will soon get into a fight once Sheila, in fake helpfulness, throws a clump of cake in Poppy's face. This leaves the latter gagging and backing away, becoming one of the week's highlights on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

