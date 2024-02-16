What are Poppy's mints on The Bold and the Beautiful? Explained

The Bold and the Beautiful is a long-running American television soap opera broadcast on CBS. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the series made its debut on March 23, 1987, and has enjoyed a successful 37-year run.

The show chronicles the lives of the Forrester family and their fashion conglomerate, Forrester Creations. Just like any soap opera, the show intricately weaves together the lives of its characters, highlighting their relationships, conflicts, and connections with one another and their surroundings.

In a recent episode of the show, both Luna and Poppy are depicted popping mints, a habit previously associated solely with Luna. Before every difficult situation, Luna used to pop these mints to relieve herself. However, upon arriving in Los Angeles, Poppy has also adopted this habit and is seen casually popping them at regular intervals.

It wasn't until this recent episode that viewers discovered the differences between the mints possessed by Luna and Poppy. Certain events during the episode hinted that Luna's mints were common mints, commonly used to alleviate stress. However, Poppy's mints were slightly different. Although these mints too helped her go through difficult situations, these weren't common mints but marijuana-laced ones.

Disclaimer: The following articles contain spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What is the secret behind Poppy's mints?

In the recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, audiences encountered unexpected twists in the storyline. A pivotal scene unfolds when Luna mistakenly pops a mint from Poppy's mint case instead of hers and ends up in a very complicated situation.

It is at this point that the audience is made aware of the nature of Poppy's mints. As mentioned already, they were not regular mints but were edibles instead. And Luna's lack of knowledge about the same compels her to commit a serious mistake that is going to cost her in the future.

What did Luna do after ingesting Poppy's mints in The Bold and the Beautiful?

In an interesting turn of events on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna, after ingesting a few mints from Poppy's stash and a few glasses of champagne, ends up making love with Zende, despite being romantically inclined towards R.J.

This development complicates the stories of all three characters in the show, which seems to have taken a turn following the incident. Viewers eagerly await upcoming episodes to shed light on the evolving dynamics between the three characters, as Luna finds herself at the center of it all.

Where to watch The Bold and the Beautiful?

Viewers can watch episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS or stream them on CBS or Paramount+ on weekdays at 12.30 pm Central Time. However, streaming on these platforms requires a subscription.

Viewers experiencing difficulty streaming the show due to its regional availability issues can utilize a VPN to overcome these restrictions.

The next episode of The Bold and the Beautiful is slated to air today, Friday, February 16, 2024. Viewers can anticipate gaining better insight into the show's storyline following the major mess-up that occurred in the previous episode.

