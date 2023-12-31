Who is Poppy in The Bold and The Beautiful? Character explored

Poppy is an enigma in The Bold and the Beautiful, as she is a comparatively new entrant to the long-standing show. Consequently, very little is known about her except what her daughter, Luna, and her sister, Li, have revealed. Li has been quite harsh in describing Poppy, which does not seem believable after the brief appearance of Poppy on the show. The show has a tradition of having characters who are difficult to gauge and slot easily.

For newly indicted viewers, The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the oldest American soap operas airing on the CBS network. With almost 300 million daily viewers, it is one of the most-watched television shows in the world.

The premise of the plot revolves around the Forrester family, which owns the fashion business house, Forrester Creations. The stories follow the president, Eric Forrester, his family, his employees, associates, and competitors. Poppy is one of the characters in the large network of people in The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Poppy is Luna’s mother

Poppy came to resolve things with Luna (Image via YouTube@soap king and @celeb spotlight today)

Poppy has newly arrived in The Bold and the Beautiful but had created a stir much before that. As longtime viewers may have noticed, Li tried to get Luna to drop her internship at Forrester Creations and kept bringing up her mother, Poppy.

While Li showed an open dislike towards Luna’s mother, Luna seemed to take things calmly. However, Li’s attempts and allusions made quite a stir in the show. The episodes aired in October 2023 introduced Poppy, Luna’s mother and Li’s sister, for the first time in the show in person.

While initially Poppy also tries to convince Luna to keep a distance from the Forresters, she has come to let the girl have her freedom. However, Li continues to dislike her sister, as before. The reason given by Li to Luna goes into the sisters’ history.

In the past, Li was working in the same hospital where Poppy had an affair with a doctor. The affair brought bad repute to the doctor while jeopardizing Li’s reputation as well. The judgmental sister has hated her sibling ever since.

Poppy turned up at Luna’s office to clear things up between them, explaining that it was Li who was asking her to convince Luna to leave her dream internship as it might interfere with Li’s son Finn’s prospects in the company. However, Luna assured Poppy that things would be okay.

As Poppy was leaving, she bumped into Li, and the animosity between the two was apparent. However, it was revealed that Li’s continued dislike for Poppy was not about the long-forgotten affair with a colleague. Li resents the fact that Poppy could carry and have a child, which Li was unable to do. While Poppy alluded to Finn Finnegan being Li’s son too, Li wasn’t convinced and pushed Poppy away.

Who plays Poppy in The Bold and the Beautiful?

Li knows the secret about Luna (Image via Youtube @celeb spotlight today)

Actor Romy Park plays the enigmatic Poppy, the recent addition to the Nozawa family of The Bold and the Beautiful. The actor has gone through various levels of audition starting with a self-tape, followed by a chemistry read, more auditions, and interviews.

The actor connected well with Lisa Yamada, the actor playing Luna. She also rehearsed with Naomi Matsuda, the actor portraying Li, to get the opening scene right.

Poppy has been depicted in The Bold and the Beautiful as a free-spirited personality. She is the one who hated her name given at birth, Penelope, and renamed herself Poppy. Park told Soap Opera Digest that the character has different layers and intricacies in her personality that will be revealed over time.