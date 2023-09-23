The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Deacon ends it with Sheila for Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the September 21, 2023 episode packs quite a punch. The Thursday drop consisted of a major twist in the story along with an indication that it is going to be a tough life ahead for a character. The other arcs were about a blooming affair and how a father-daughter bond affects other relationships.

The recap of The Bold and the Beautiful episode showed an unexpected breakup between Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). The couple broke up due to Deacon's daughter Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

Meanwhile, Hope’s son Douglas springs up a surprise for her and Thomas. Hope is also scared but is mulling the future of her relationship with Thomas, who had previously hurt her.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the Thursday episode reads interesting

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the September 21 episode dropped a hint that Sheila’s life will not be as smooth as she expects it to be. The villainous character wants to redeem herself and unite with her son John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) aka Finn and her grandchildren.

However, she is unaware that Finn’s adoptive mother Dr. Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) does not want them to be united. The Bold and the Beautiful recap also saw Dr. Li telling Finn that Sheila is a destructive force for him and that if he really does not cut all ties with her, he will lose his family forever.

Finn is an illegitimate child of Sheila and Jack Finnegan (Ted King), and while Li considers him her biggest blessing, she also curses Jack’s affair with Sheila.

“I need to see that you know what needs to be done… This is your father’s doing," she tells Finn.

Finn finally takes a stand against Sheila in The Bold and the Beautiful recap.

Meanwhile, she faces an abrupt break-up with Deacon Sharpe, who wants to mend things with his daughter Hope. For the first time, he is doing something good for himself and cannot afford to lose the newfound love and respect Hope is harboring for him.

On one hand, Deacon wants Sheila to stay, but on the other, he cannot mess things up with Hope this time. His daughter finally wants to be with and around him and he simply cannot let this pass. All of this happens after Hope pays him a surprise visit and shares with him how she and his grandkids, Beth and Douglas, want to see him.

This was enough for Deacon to let go of Sheila and choose to stay with Hope, Beth, and Douglas. The move apparently inspires Sheila, who now wants to return to her son and grandchild. Expressing gratitude to Deacon, she said:

“You’re incredible, and I don’t just mean in bed.”

When Deacon wishes that she gets everything she wants in life, especially her son and grandchild, Sheila beams with confidence and replies that she “thinks” she will get it all.

“I see what you’ve done with Hope, what you’ve accomplished. I think I might make Finn see me the way she sees you,” she adds.

In the following frames of The Bold and the Beautiful recap, a determined Sheila says that she "can just feel it (mending fences with Finn).”

To her dismay, however, her happiness might be short-lived, thanks to Dr. Li constantly asking Finn to not “give into Sheila ever again.”

The Bold and the Beautiful returns with episode 257, season 36 on CBS on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 11 pm.