Who is Patrick Duffy? Actor set to return to The Bold and the Beautiful after 11 years

Patrick Duffy, the critically acclaimed television veteran, is all set to reprise his well-known role of Stephen Logan in the long-running soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful.

The series is currently in its 36th season and the actor will be returning in the season's upcoming episode 43. The episode will make its arrival on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, exclusively on the CBS Network.

From 2006 to 2011, Patrick Duffy played the character of Stephen Logan in the soap opera. It has been 11 years since he was last seen on the show. In episode 43, the actor will be seen paying an exciting surprise visit to his three daughters Katie, Donna and Brooke, along with his new girlfriend Lucy.

Lucy's character will be portrayed by Linda Purl, who is Patrick Duffy's real-life partner. The official synopsis for Duffy's return episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on November 23, reads:

"Stephen soon learns of Brooke and Ridge’s marital issues and offers his support."

Since the news of Duffy's return to The Bold and the Beautiful was released, fans of the soap opera have been buzzing with excitement.

Learn all about Patrick Duffy, before episode 43 of The Bold and the Beautiful Season 36 airs on CBS Network

A still of Patrick Duffy (Image Via @therealpduffy/Twitter)

73-year-old American director and actor Patrick Duffy took his first step into his long-spanning and highly impressive acting career with a small role as an Adoptee in the 1974 television movie, The Stranger Who Looks Like Me.

However, the actor first came into the limelight after his portrayal of the significant character Mark Harris in 1977's popular Man from Atlantis franchise, which includes the TV movies Man from Atlantis, Man from Atlantis: The Death Scouts, Man from Atlantis: Killer Spores, Man from Atlantis: The Disappearances, and the 1977-1978 TV series Man from Atlantis.

Duffy is best known for portraying the pivotal character Bobby Ewing in the critically acclaimed TV series Dallas. For his role as Bobby Ewing, the actor has received many prestigious accolades, including 1985's Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Actor in a Prime Time Serial, 1987's Special Bambi Award and 2006's TV Land Pop Culture Award.

Apart from Dallas, the actor is also well-known for playing the role of Colonel Paul Tibbets in the 1980 television movie Enola Gay: The Men, the Mission, the Atomic Bomb, Richard Harland in the 1988 TV movie Too Good to Be True, John Hix in the 1990 TV movie Children of the Bride, Frank Lambert in the 1991-1998 TV series Step by Step, and Leonard in the 2021 movie Lady of the Manor.

Over the years, Patrick Duffy has also been a part of several other notable movies and TV movies, including Cry for the Strangers, From Here to Maternity, Alice in Wonderland, 14 Going on 30, Dallas: J.R. Returns, Dallas: War of the Ewings, Perfect Game, Desolation Canyon, Love Takes Wing, Random Acts of Christmas and several others.

The actor has also been a part of many other noteworthy TV series, including NCIS, Station 19, The Cool Kids, American Housewife, The Fosters, Welcome to Sweden, Party Down, Reba, Touched by an Angel, Justice League, Family Guy, The Secret Adventures of Jules Verne, Twice in a Lifetime, Diagnosis: Murder and more.

Don't forget to watch Patrick Duffy in action in The Bold and the Beautiful Season 36 episode 43, arriving on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on CBS.

