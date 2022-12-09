The new Hallmark holiday film, Christmas Class Reunion, is all set to be released on the channel on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The movie tells the story of a woman who's looking to host a high-school reunion and is eagerly waiting to meet her school crush. As per Hallmark Channel, the official synopsis of the film states:

''Valedictorian Elle is determined to host a perfect 15-year high school reunion. She's looking forward to seeing her high school crush Kam, but she finds unexpected support in bad boy Devin''

The film features Aimeé Teegarden in the lead role alongside various others playing important supporting roles. Christmas Class Reunion is directed by Jon Rosenbaum and written by Erin Rodman.

Christmas Class Reunion cast list: Aimeé Teegarden and others feature in new Christmas movie

1) Aimeé Teegarden as Elle Chamberlain

Aimeé Teegarden stars as the protagonist Elle Chamberlain in Christmas Class Reunion. Teegarden impresses in the film's sneak peek wherein she's shown talking to Tanner Novlan's character, and the two seem to be attracted to each other. It'll be interesting to see how Teegarden's character pans out in the film.

Apart from Christmas Class Reunion, Aimeé Teegarden is widely known for her performances in My Christmas Family Tree, Guest House, and Once Upon a Christmas Miracle, to name a few.

2) Tanner Novlan as Devin Ryan

Actor Tanner Novlan portrays Devin Ryan's role in the new Hallmark holiday film. Novlan looks in terrific form in the movie's sneak peek, which showed him having a conversation with Teegarden's Elle Chamberlain. The two share impeccable onscreen chemistry, which outlines the movie's tone.

Tanner Novlan has appeared in various shows and films over the years, including Fallen Stars, Flatbush Luck, My Best Friend's Christmas, and many more. He's also made minor appearances in shows like Roswell, New Mexico and Modern Family.

3) Dejan Loyola as Jay Frick

Actor Dejan Loyola stars as Jay Frick. Apart from that, other details about his role are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect him to play a key supporting role. As an actor, Loyola has starred in A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, Day of the Dead, and Saving Hope, among many others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the Christmas Class Reunion also stars several other actors in supporting/minor roles like:

Maya Ford as Katie Frick

Stephanie Bennett as Samantha

Marshall Williams as Kam

Dylan Archambault as James

Yasmeen Kelders as Skylar Ryan (when she was 13 years old)

Andy Thompson as Principal Holt

Miriam Smith as Irene Chamberlain

Pete Graham as Robert Chamberlain

Liam Howe as Bryce McGuire

Maddy Hillis as Alma

Alex Rose as Fritz

Hallmark released a sneak peek of the movie which shows the two lead characters engaging in a friendly conversation. Not many other key plotlines have been revealed, but the scene seems to indicate that Devin and Elle could end up falling for each other. Fans can expect a lovely, heartwarming romantic comedy perfect for the Christmas season.

Don't miss Christmas Class Reunion premiering on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

