What time will Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 13 (series finale) air on The CW? Plot and more details explored

Roswell, New Mexico season 4, the highly immersing science fiction romantic drama, is all set to air its much-awaited episode 13 this Monday, September 5, 2022, at 8 pm EST, on The CW network. This will be the series finale of the much-loved show.

The upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico season 4, has been titled, How’s It Going To Be. Chris Hollier and Joel Anderson Thompson have served as the co-writers of the episode, while Lance Anderson has acted as the director of episode 13.

The highly intriguing cast list for Roswell, New Mexico season 4 consists of Jeanine Mason, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Nathan Dean, Quentin Plair, Amber Midthunder, Heather Hemmens, Tanner Novlan, Michael Trevino and a few others.

Since the debut of season 4, the sci-fi series has received quite a lot of positive responses from both critics and viewers for its character arcs, portrayals, and highly absorbing storylines.

It is safe to say that the audience has been eagerly waiting to witness what the finale episode of Roswell, New Mexico season 4 will bring to them after episode 12's thrilling end.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in and find out all about episode 13, titled, How’s It Going To Be, ahead of its premiere on The CW this Monday.

Know all about episode 13 (finale) of Roswell, New Mexico season 4, before it arrives on The CW

What is the release date and time of Roswell, New Mexico season 4 Episode 13 (series finale)?

Without a shred of doubt, fans of the show have high expectations from episode 13 of the show's season 4, as it will mark the end of the series.

What can be expected from episode 13 of the show's season 4?

The official synopsis for episode 13 released by The CW Network, reads:

"Liz doubting her abilities, calls for reinforcements; Isobel shows Max a memory, one that will put him on a new trajectory; Michael makes a promise to Alex."

By the looks of the official synopsis of the series finale, it is quite evident that the episode is all set to take the audience on an emotional journey.

How is the official trailer for Episode 13 looking?

The CW Network launched the official trailer for season 4 episode 13 on August 30, 2022. Here's a closer look at the official trailer here:

The official trailer for the series finale provides viewers with some highly intriguing glimpses of what is about to come. By the looks of it, it seems like there will be several exhilarating events throughout the episode. Liz is seen making a tough decision in the trailer and the audience is promised an emotionally heavy and electrifying ride.

Don't forget to watch Episode 13 (series finale) of Roswell, New Mexico season 4 this Monday, September 5, 2022, at 8 PM EST, exclusively on The CW.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes