What time will Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 12 air on The CW? Release date, plot and more explored

Roswell, New Mexico, the beloved and highly riveting sci-fi romantic-drama series, is all set to air its highly anticipated Episode 12 of Season 4, on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 8 pm EST, on The CW network.

The sci-fi series takes inspiration from Melinda Metz's Roswell High, and has Carina Adly MacKenzie as series developer, alongside Jeanine Mason as narrator.

The promising cast list for Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 includes Jeanine Mason, Lily Cowles, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Heather Hemmens, Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino, Quentin Plair, Amber Midthunder, Tanner Novlan, and several others.

Ever since the series made its debut on The CW, it has created its very own fandom. With Season 4, the show delves even deeper into its lead characters.

Following the intriguing end to Episode 11, fans have been eagerly waiting to see how things pan out in Episode 12. So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out more about the upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4, ahead of its arrival on The CW.

Learn all about Episode 12 of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4, before its debut on The CW

Episode 12, titled Two Sparrows in a Hurricane, has been co-written by Jenny Phillips and Onalee Hunter Hughes, with John Hyams as director.

The official synopsis for the episode, released by The CW, reads:

"FIND A WAY- Liz (Jeanine Mason) is faced with an impossible decision, meanwhile Max (Nathan Dean) agrees to join Isobel (Lily Cowles) on a mission to save Bonnie (guest star Zoe Cipres)."

It is expected that the episode will be woven with some emotionally driven drama, as the lead characters will find themselves trying to navigate a not-so-easy situation.

Further insight into this is also given by the promo for the episode, which was released on the YouTube channel of The CW.

Judging by the official promo video of the show, it seems that the upcoming episode will see Liz in some pretty serious turmoil, thereby raising interesting questions about the direction her character eventually takes, in order to find a way out of the troubled waters.

Undoubtedly, the episode is bound to take the audience on an exhilarating emotional rollercoaster journey. Furthermore, given that this is the penultimate episode of the season, excitement, anticipation and expectations are raging high among fans.

Don't forget to catch Episode 12 of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4, arriving this Monday, August 29, 2022, at 8 PM ET, exclusively on The CW.

