What time will Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 6 air on The CW? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 is all set to launch its highly awaited sixth episode this Monday, July 18, 2022, at 8 PM EST, exclusively on The CW channel. Developed by Carina Adly MacKenzie, the sci-fi romantic drama series has become a fan favorite over the years, and it is safe to say that season four is keeping up with viewers' expectations.

The upcoming episode of The CW show has been titled, 'Kiss From a Rose.' Sarah Tarkoff and Steve Stringer have served as writers for the episode, while Michael Grossman has directed the episode.

Fans of the series are buzzing with excitement to see how episode six will unfold. The previous installment ended on an intriguing and absorbing note, with Michael making a disturbing self-discovery and Maria assisting Dallas in his quest to find answers.

Read on to find out all about episode six of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4, ahead of its debut on The CW this Monday.

All about Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 6 ahead of its release on The CW

What is the release date and time of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 6?

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4's highly anticipated episode six, titled 'Kiss From a Rose,' will be released on Monday, July 18, 2022, on The CW network. The airing time of episode six is 8 PM EST.

For viewers who do not have access to cable TV, episode six of season four can be viewed on CWTV.com or the popular CW app just a day after the episode airs on TV.

What can be expected from the upcoming episode?

The official synopsis for episode six of The CW's cherished sci-fi show reads:

"POWERLESS- Liz (Jeanine Mason) turns to Shivani (guest star Rekha Sharma) for help finding scientific answers while Bonnie (guest star Zoe Cirpes) looks to Max (Nathan Dean) for protection. Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) deal with the fallout of their actions. The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens and Amber Midthunder. Michael Grossman directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkoff & Steve Stringer."

Based on the official synopsis, episode six is bound to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride as the characters try their best to find answers and survive while dealing with the consequences of their earlier actions.

How's the official preview for Episode 6 of Season 4 looking?

Take a closer look at the official The CW preview for Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 6 below:

The preview video, dropped by The CW Network on July 12, 2022, showcases some thrilling glimpses of what's to come in episode six of the sci-fi show.

The cast list for Roswell, New Mexico, includes Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Lily Cowles, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino, Amber Midthunder, Quentin Plair, Tanner Novlan, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 6, premiering this Monday, July 18, 2022, exclusively on The CW network.

