What time will Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 5 air on The CW? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The CW's romance-drama, Roswell, New Mexico, will be dropping another new episode this week. The series was released way back in 2019, and right now, it is one of the most popular American Science Fiction Drama series on air.

The series is now in its fourth season and is all set to premiere its fifth episode. The episode was originally scheduled to premiere on July 4, 2022, but had to be postponed due to Independence Day celebrations taking place across multiple networks on the day. So when will the episode be aired? Here is everything to know about the upcoming episode of the sci-fi drama.

When will fans get to watch Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 5?

The one-week hiatus raised questions in the minds of viewers regarding when CW will air another new Roswell, New Mexico episode again. The good news is that episode 5 will be coming to CW this July 11, 2022.

Ever since episode 4 aired, fans have been curious about what might happen next, and the hiatus has only raised more curiosity about the upcoming episode. Luckily, the wait is almost over because the new episode is coming very soon.

Roswell, New Mexico will air episode 5 of Season 4 at 8 pm EST on The CW cable channel. For those without a cable network, the episode can be watched on CWTV.com or on the CW app a day after the episode airs live on TV.

What will the episode be all about?

The upcoming episode titled You Get What You Give has been directed by Christine Swanson and written by Christopher Hollier and Kristen Haynes.

Epiosde 4 sees Tezca brainwash Eduardo into robbing Jones’ body for her. In the desert, Tezca, Bonnie, and Clyde assemble around Jones’ body and try to bring their leader back to life. In other news, fans saw Isobel discover a puzzling letter sent to Eduardo and hand it over to Kyle. Kyle conducts an investigation only to find the real Tezca still encapsulated inside a closet. We also see a grieving Liz mistakenly destroy an extraterrestrial tissue sample that was discovered in the desert.

With Liz in town, new mysteries can be expected in the upcoming episode. The official synopsis of the episode follows:

“While Michael makes a troubling self-discovery and Maria assists Dallas in his hunt for answers, Max’s secrets could have devastating effects on Liz. Michael Trevino, Tyler Blackburn, and Amber Midthunder are featured in the episode as well.”

The short teaser for the episode can be watched below.

Who stars in the series?

The fourth season of Roswell, New Mexico stars Jeanine Mason as Liz Ortecho, Nathan Dean as Max Evans, Michael Vlamis as Michael Guerin, Lily Cowles as Isobel Evans, Tyler Blackburn as Alex Manes, Heather Hemmens as Maria DeLuca, Michael Trevino as Kyle Valenti, Amber Midthunder as Rosa Ortecho, and guest star Quentin Plair who plays the role of Dallas.

Catch the latest episode of Roswell, New Mexico on CW this July 11, 2022.

