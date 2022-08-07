What time will Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 9 air on The CW? Spoilers and more explored

The CW's Roswell, New Mexico is all set for a new episode this week, diving deeper into the already complicated sci-fi world of dreams and aliens. With the series coming to an end in a few episodes, the stakes have also been higher lately. The upcoming episode, titled Wild Wild West, will premiere on August 8, 2022, at 8 PM EST.

The upcoming episode of the Carina Adly MacKenzie television series will focus on Liz Ortecho's (played by Jeanine Mason) dream world. After being subjected to an "alien-power mist," Liz will find herself in a fever dream, where she has to save herself and Max Evans (Nathan Dean).

No matter where the show is headed in the coming few weeks, this episode is set to be a very intense one.

Roswell, New Mexico promo: Will Liz win her inner battle?

The short but fascinating promo for the upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico sees Liz in an unconscious state, reacting to visions she is seeing inside her mind. As the synopsis indicates, this happened to Liz due to her exposure to alien-power mist. In the promo, others surround the show's protagonist as she lives an episode inside her head.

The events in this episode may come with their own set of complications. Perhaps, if Liz does not manage to save herself and Max in her dream, her physical body may face a backlash from that. After all, this series has a variety of mystical elements, all of which may not follow the rules of nature as we know it.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by the CW, reads:

"After being exposed to her own “alien-power mist,” Liz (Jeanine Mason) finds herself trapped in a fever dream and a battle to save not just her own life but Max’s (Nathan Dean) life as well. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) stumbles on a secret Rosa (Amber Midthunder) is keeping involving a surprising former adversary."

As can be predicted from the synopsis, the upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico will not solely surround Liz. It will also have another plotline involving Michael and Rosa. Rosa has recently become a much more interesting character, and, hopefully, the upcoming episodes will keep the rhythm up.

The upcoming episode of the show is directed by Michael Trevino with a script from Leah Longoria & Onalee Hunter Hughes.

What is Roswell, New Mexico about?

Roswell, New Mexico is an American science fiction drama that follows the journey of Liz Ortecho as she returns to her hometown years later to some terrifying and fascinating secrets. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"After returning to her hometown of Roswell, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers her teenage crush is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect, but when a violent attack points to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him."

The show has evolved significantly since the first episode premiered and now boasts a very different plotline filled with twists and turns at every step.

The upcoming episode of the show will air on the CW channel on August 8, 2022, at 8 PM EST. Stay tuned for more updates.

