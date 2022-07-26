What time will Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 7 air on The CW? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico will see some prominent developments in the lives of the major characters of the series, especially Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean). The viewers of the show already know that things have been getting interesting over the past few weeks, with writers slowly hinting at a major turnaround at some point in the future. The upcoming episode may slowly edge towards the same.

Titled Dig Me Out, this episode will also mark the sci-fi series reaching its midway mark. This season is slated to have 13 episodes in total. Dig Me Out will premiere on July 25, 2022, at 8:00 PM EST on The CW channel.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

Roswell, New Mexico season 4, episode 7 trailer: An argument to remember

The CW has released a short teaser for the upcoming episode of the sci-fi drama, and with all that has been happening over the past few episodes, it is no surprise that the teaser is aptly crowded with important moments. While a lot more will happen in the episode, Liz and Max's argument is likely to take center stage.

There are a lot of variables in this context. We don't know what this supposed argument is about, but given the difficult circumstances our characters have been in, this may as well blow out of proportion. The official synopsis for the episode, as released by The CW, reads:

"Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) have a major disagreement prompting her to turn to Rosa (Amber Midthunder) for guidance and Maria (Heather Hemmens) struggles to connect to her mother’s spirit."

Maria will be another character of interest in this episode, according to the synopsis. Maria has so far been one of the more interesting characters in Roswell, New Mexico, and this episode will perhaps add to the development of her arc.

Eric Sherman directed the episode with a script from Isabel Nelson & Joel Thompson.

What is Roswell, New Mexico about?

The long-running CW series, is an American science-fiction drama developed by Carina Adly MacKenzie. It follows Liz Ortecho, a jaded biomedical researcher and the daughter of undocumented immigrants, as she returns to her hometown, only to discover a shocking secret about her teenage crush, with whom she recently reconnected.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"After a decade away from home, Liz Ortecho returns to her native Roswell to care for her ailing father. When she arrives, she reconnects with her high school crush Max Evans, who is now a police officer. Their chemistry is electric, but Liz soon learns something shocking: Max and his siblings are aliens who have kept their abilities secret their entire lives. As they grow closer, Liz struggles to keep the truth from her best friend Maria, and her high school ex, Dr. Kyle Valenti, but concealing the siblings' true identities is more important than ever, as a long-standing government conspiracy and the politics of fear and hatred threaten their lives."

The other major cast members of the series are Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, and Michael Trevino.

The upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico will air on July 25, 2022, at 8:00 PM EST on the CW channel.

